CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Philippines pets receive blessings in drive-through ceremony

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 7 days ago

MANILA (Reuters) – Hundreds of animal lovers in the Philippines had their pets blessed via a drive-through ceremony on Sunday to mark World Animal Day and the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals, forgoing the usual fanfare due to COVID-19. This was the second straight year that organisers had to hold a drive-through ceremony to mark World Animal day – celebrated worldwide to recognise animal rights and welfare – to ensure the safety of the animals and owners.

wiky.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Castle News

Churches plan pet blessing

At least four local churches have scheduled pet blessings for this weekend. Holy Spirit Parish will have its observance at 10 a.m. Saturday outside of St. Camillus Church, 314 W. Englewood Ave. All pets should be on leashes or in carriers. Pet owners should follow public health directives. Also at...
ANIMALS
Mining Journal

Blessing of Pets is on Sunday

MARQUETTE — In honor of St. Francis Assisi’s feast day, St. Michael Catholic Church in Marquette will be hosting a Blessing of the Pets event at 4 p.m. Sunday. At this time, participants are welcome to bring items such as blankets, towels, and Scrip or monetary donations to benefit UPAWS.
MARQUETTE, MI
Times-Leader

Bless the Pets held in Martins Ferry

MARTINS FERRY — Dogs, cats, chickens, bunnies, horses and even a goat received a blessing Friday by the Rev. Thomas Maurut at St. Mary School in Martins Ferry. The animals are the beloved pets of the students who attend the school. They were brought to the school by parents and grandparents who joined in on the tradition.
MARTINS FERRY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casualties#Animals#Drive Through#Manila#Reuters#Catholics
Journal Inquirer

South Windsor church blesses local pets

SOUTH WINDSOR — Animal and pet lovers in the region were invited to bring their furry friends to a Blessing of the Animals held at the St. Peter’s Episcopal Church on Sunday afternoon. The event, held by Rev. Anne Fraley, consisted of shared prayers and an individual blessing for each...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Our Lady of the Lake hosting annual pet blessings

Our Lady of the Lake will host its annual pet blessing for the community and their animals on Oct. 3. The public is invited to bring their pets, according to a news release. All pets are welcome to attend. St. Francis is the patron saint of nature, animals, and of...
Daily Republic

Solano church plans to bless animals, host debate on whether pets go to heaven

ROCKVILLE — Rockville Presbyterian Fellowship will celebrate animals this weekend with a pair of events. The church will host a debate on the topic, “Do All Pets Go to Heaven?” at 7 p.m. Friday. The debate features the national award-winning Solano College Speech and Debate Team. One side will debate...
ANIMALS
New Castle News

Pet owners bring animals out for blessing

Most came looking for a blessing. A few, though, were seeking a miracle. First Presbyterian Church was one of at least four churches in Lawrence County that held pet blessing services over the weekend. It’s an annual event linked to the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, remembered for his love of animals and as being their patron saint.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Pets
SCNow

All Saints holds service to bless students' pets

Pets filled the front lawn of All Saints Episcopal Day School Friday morning for the school’s annual blessing of the pets event. The service is held in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.
FLORENCE, SC
sanatogapost.com

Pet Food Drive Aids East Greenville Animal Rescue

EAST GREENVILLE PA – Logan’s Heroes Animal Rescue, an East Grenville organization which helps a variety of animals that have lost their homes, will be the beneficiary of a pet food drive sponsored by the offices of Zuber Insurance in Boyertown and Zuber Realty in Royersford, the companies announced. The effort is part of their observance of September as National Pet Insurance Month.
EAST GREENVILLE, PA
Warren Times Observer

School celebrates ‘Blessing of the Pets’

On the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, St. Joseph Catholic School celebrated with the Blessing of the Pets. Dozens of animals, mostly dogs, were brought to the school parking lot Monday afternoon. The student body assembled, many with pictures of their pets in hand. Fr. Rick Tomasone spoke...
ANIMALS
Oak Ridger

Grace Lutheran Pet Fest & Blessing XX set for Saturday

Grace Lutheran Church of Oak Ridge invites the public to join in celebrating 20 years of blessing pets and raising funds to benefit local rescue groups. This year’s Pet Fest & Blessing event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, from noon to 2:30 p.m. on the church grounds. Live music will be offered from 12:30 to 2 p.m. by GenX Unplugged at the pavilion behind the church at 131 W. Gettysburg Ave. The blessing service will take place at the pavilion at 2 p.m.
OAK RIDGE, TN
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Have Your Pet Blessed in This Hudson Valley Town

For me, it's special to have a bond with animals. If you have a pet or pets, then you also know what a blessing it is to share this life with them. For some, pets become our best friends and companions. At times, they help us through life by making us laugh, smile and bring us peace when we need it the most. I find it interesting that we do not speak the same language but yet we can understand each other.
HUDSON, NY
foxlexington.com

Lexington pets blessed at Feast of St. Francis event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56/WKYT) – In the Catholic Church, October 4 marks the feast of St. Francis, a celebration of the patron saint of animals. The Lexington Humane Society teamed up with St. Elizabeth Ann Seton for a blessing of the pets yesterday. From big dogs to small ones and even a turtle, all were welcome to be blessed. This event will all follow a feast this week to honor St. Francis.
LEXINGTON, KY
News Channel Nebraska

St. John's holding pet blessing this weekend

BEATRICE - St. John's Lutheran Church in Beatrice will hold their third annual pet blessing this Sunday. The event is at the church and kicks off at 1:00 p.m. Renae Koehler is the church pastor and will lead the blessing ceremony. "People bring their pets that they love because they...
BEATRICE, NE
WDSU

Phenomenal pets changing lives through rescues, found families and more

Pets are so cute and lovable, it’s easy to forget that they’re also capable of incredible things. But these phenomenal animals are changing the way people see the world, from a cat that summited 48 peaks above 4,000 feet to a pair of hunting dogs who learned how to fish by observing dolphins.
PETS
blockclubchicago.org

Bring Your Pets To South Loop’s Annual Blessing Of The Animals Sunday

SOUTH LOOP — Grace Episcopal and the Holy Trinity Lutheran Churches are hosting their annual blessing of the animals Sunday. Starting at 10 a.m., Rev. Amity Carrubba of Grace Church will lead this year’s service to celebrate the “emotional and often spiritual attachment people have to their pets.”. The blessing...
CHICAGO, IL
WLUC

St. Michael Catholic Church hosts Blessing of the Pets ceremony

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette church held a special service for your four-legged family members. St. Michael Catholic Church held a blessing of the pets ceremony at 4:00 P.M. Guests showed up with their dogs, cats, bunnies and hamsters. The event honored tomorrow’s feast day for St. Francis of...
MARQUETTE, MI
funcheap.com

Annual “Blessing of the Pets” at Grace Cathedral (SF)

Celebrate the Feast of St. Francis with the blessings of your pets on the plaza following the 8:30 am, 11 am and 6 pm services on October 3. Though he was born into wealth, St. Francis rejected and gave up this life upon a pilgrimage to Rome, becoming a friar and living a life of poverty. In fact, the Franciscans — a religious order of his founding — concentrate on caring for the poor. Today, St. Francis is mostly associated with animals, due to his love of the environment and all creatures, with one account claiming he even preached to the birds.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy