NFL

Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Expected back Sunday

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCook (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, is expected to play barring any pregame setbacks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Cook, who sat out last weekend's win over the Seahawks, practiced in a limited fashion this past week and now appears on track to give it a go Sunday, though if the Vikings elect to ease him back in, Alexander Mattison could also maintain a backfield role. Fortunately for those considering deploying Cook in fantasy lineups, the Cleveland-Minnesota game is part of the early slate of Sunday games (1 p.m. ET).

www.cbssports.com

