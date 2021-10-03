Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Expected back Sunday

Cook (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Detroit. Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that Cook did "some work" at Friday's practice, following non-participation Wednesday and Thursday. The star running back did play through the same ankle sprain last week after missing just one game, but he took only 51 percent of Minnesota's offensive snaps in a 14-7 loss to the Browns and then admitted a few days later that his ankle was still bothering him. While Cook also said that he plans to continue playing through pain/discomfort, fantasy managers should probably treat him as a game-time decision ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday. Backfield mate Alexander Mattison becomes a top-10 play at RB for Week 5 if Cook is ultimately inactive for the highly favorable matchup.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO