ANCSA at 50: How Alaska Natives Won the Land Claims Battle
Fifty years ago, on December 18, 1971, Pres. Richard M. Nixon signed into law a historic land settlement between Alaska Natives and the United States government. The Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA), provided for a payment of approximately $1 billion to Alaska Natives and 44 million acres of land. For the first time in history, the United States settled a land dispute with indigenous Americans without resorting to warfare.alaskamagazine.com
