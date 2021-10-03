CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Man Utd striker Cavani opens door to Real Madrid move

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United striker Edinson Cavani is willing to listen to an offer from Real Madrid in January. Off contract in June, the veteran centre-forward is being linked with a short-term deal at Real. And when contacted by Mundo Deportivo about the prospect of a move, a source close to Cavani...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Chelsea striker Werner WANTED Man Utd move

Manchester United was Timo Werner's preferred destination when he was at RB Leipzig, according to reports in Germany. Chelsea activated Werner's release clause of £47.5million during the summer of 2020. But things could've worked out differently if Werner got his first wish. According to Sport Bild, the Germany international sent...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd striker Rashford delivers positive update on playing return

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has hopes of returning to the training pitch this week. In late July, it was decided that Rashford should undergo surgery to clear up a nagging shoulder injury. At the time, the prognosis was for a break of about 12 weeks. However, the 23-year-old is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Tribal Football

Real Madrid tracking Man City fullback Porro at Sporting CP

Real Madrid are tracking Manchester City fullback Pedro Porro. Porro is currently on-loan with Sporting CP, with the deal carrying a permanent option. City appear to have given up on the Spain international and his form with Sporting has led to interest from Real Madrid. O Jogo says Real scouts...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: PSG hosts Man City; Real Madrid faces Sheriff

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. As Manchester City travels to Paris Saint-Germain in a rematch of last year’s semifinal, it’s all about egos in the French capital. After getting substituted during Saturday’s 2-0 league win against Montpellier, Kylian Mbappe was caught on camera complaining to a teammate that Neymar — who assisted Julian Draxler for PSG’s second goal — did not pass him the ball. The incident prompted a debate in French media on the impact of Lionel Messi’s arrival at the club on the relationship between Mbappe and Neymar. The pair have played five games together this season, failing to provide assists to each other. Neymar and Mbappe have enjoyed an excellent relationship so far, but Messi’s signing has brought about major change. Messi and Neymar, who have a close relationship with Argentina forward Angel Di Maria, rekindled the close bond and complicity they had in Barcelona, giving the impression that Mbappe is somewhat left aside. “While Leo, Angel and Neymar know each other, we have to integrate Kylian into it all,” PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino recently said. “It’s going to take a little time.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Varane explains Man Utd similarities with Real Madrid

Manchester United new boy Raphael Varane admits there are some similarities between his new team and Real Madrid. Varane signed from Real in the summer for a modest fee, considering he was entering the final year of his contract with the La Liga giants. As he settles into life in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: Real target Cavani

Real Madrid could renew their interest in Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani, 34, when the transfer window reopens in January. (El Nacional - in Spanish), external. Meanwhile, midfielder Donny van de Beek, 24 is ready to try to leave Old Trafford in January because of his lack of playing time. (Mail), external.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Manchester United#Everton#Laliga#Tribal Football
Tribal Football

Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas: Why I left Real Madrid

Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas has no regrets leaving Real Madrid. De Tomas faces his former club this weekend. He recalled: "I had the option to stay when I spoke with Julen (Lopetegui), but I decided not to because I felt that I was not going to be a participant in that year, because the preseason was not good for me, I did not play almost anything.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Toni Kroos discusses Kylian Mbappe’s failed Real Madrid move

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos says Kylian Mbappe is ‘sure to be’ at the club in future despite their failed bid to bag the star this summer.The Spanish club tried to poach the forward from Paris Saint-Germain but couldn’t get the deal over the line so the French international remains at PSG.Kroos says the best players in the world need to play for Madrid and that includes Mbappe.He told Goal: “In the summer I already said that I would like a player like him to come, but if he doesn’t we have a good team. “Let’s see what happens in...
SOCCER
eurofootballrumours.com

Barcelona linked with a move for Edinson Cavani

The attack remains the key area for Barcelona to address in the next couple of transfer windows. The reports in England suggested that Barcelona are linked with a move for Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani. The Uruguay international joined United from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in October 2020....
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd striker Ronaldo urges Solskjaer to switch up intensity

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has urged manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to step up the team's intensity. Ronaldo, 36, has hit the ground running on his return to Old Trafford this season, bagging five goals in five games including a dramatic winner against Villarreal on Wednesday night. ESPN reports that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Everton boss Benitez insists no plan for Man Utd striker Ronaldo

Everton boss Rafa Benitez says he won't have any special plan for Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo tomorrow. Benitez said he would not be making any special plans to deal with Ronaldo on Saturday. "You cannot concentrate just on one player even when it is someone like Cristiano, because anyone...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd striker Rashford takes part in full-scale training

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford took part in full training on Friday for the first time since having shoulder surgery. The 23-year-old England international has not played since coming on as a substitute in July's Euro 2020 final. He had been troubled by the shoulder problem for months and had...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy