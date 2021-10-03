Rennes vs. PSG: Ligue 1 live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time
Paris Saint-Germain visit Stade Rennais on Sunday before heading off for the international break, and Mauricio Pochettino’s men come into this one off the back of an impressive 2-0 win over Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League at Parc des Princes. Lionel Messi is finally on the scoresheet in Paris, and facing Rennes away is arguably one of the toughest domestic tests so far for PSG, who still have a 100% winning record this Ligue 1 season.blackchronicle.com
