Lima vs. MVP 2—Did the Judges Get It Right?
The highly anticipated rematch between Douglas “The Phenom” Lima and Michael “Venom” Page took place in the main event of Bellator 267 yesterday. In their first matchup, Lima stunned Page by handing him his first professional defeat in the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix Semifinal in 2019. On Friday night, the pair of welterweights squared off in what many are calling an anticlimactic grudge match. The bout went the 15-minute distance and went to the judges’ scorecards. In a controversial split decision, MVP earned the victory and settled the score between him and Lima.www.chatsports.com
