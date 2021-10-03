Lima vs. MVP 2—Did the Judges Get It Right?

Bellator heads to London today for Bellator 267, and the card is an early Friday one for fans in the United States, so MMANews has you covered on where to watch. Bellator 267 has Michael “Venom” Page facing former welterweight champion Douglas Lima again in the main event. Page has been asking for this fight since he lost to Lima. Lima, having lost the title at Bellator 260 has found himself in a position where he will need to take a fight with the man he felt needed to work his way up to him. The loss to Yaroslov Amosov and his loss to Gegard Mousasi puts Lima at two losses in a row so he needs a win in London.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO