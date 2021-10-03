CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Philippines pets receive blessings in drive-through ceremony

By Syndicated Content
q957.com
 7 days ago

MANILA (Reuters) – Hundreds of animal lovers in the Philippines had their pets blessed via a drive-through ceremony on Sunday to mark World Animal Day and the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals, forgoing the usual fanfare due to COVID-19. This was the second straight year that organisers had to hold a drive-through ceremony to mark World Animal day – celebrated worldwide to recognise animal rights and welfare – to ensure the safety of the animals and owners.

q957.com

Comments / 0

Related
Oak Ridger

Grace Lutheran Pet Fest & Blessing XX set for Saturday

Grace Lutheran Church of Oak Ridge invites the public to join in celebrating 20 years of blessing pets and raising funds to benefit local rescue groups. This year’s Pet Fest & Blessing event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, from noon to 2:30 p.m. on the church grounds. Live music will be offered from 12:30 to 2 p.m. by GenX Unplugged at the pavilion behind the church at 131 W. Gettysburg Ave. The blessing service will take place at the pavilion at 2 p.m.
OAK RIDGE, TN
foxlexington.com

Lexington pets blessed at Feast of St. Francis event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56/WKYT) – In the Catholic Church, October 4 marks the feast of St. Francis, a celebration of the patron saint of animals. The Lexington Humane Society teamed up with St. Elizabeth Ann Seton for a blessing of the pets yesterday. From big dogs to small ones and even a turtle, all were welcome to be blessed. This event will all follow a feast this week to honor St. Francis.
LEXINGTON, KY
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Blessing of the Pets

Sixth annual Blessing of the Pets at St. Mary’s Church 440 Main Street, Fairhaven, on Sunday, 10/3 at 12 noon in Front of the Church. All pets must be leashed or in carriers. You can also bring a photo of your pet to be blessed. Blessing of the Animals. Trinity...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Have Your Pet Blessed in This Hudson Valley Town

For me, it's special to have a bond with animals. If you have a pet or pets, then you also know what a blessing it is to share this life with them. For some, pets become our best friends and companions. At times, they help us through life by making us laugh, smile and bring us peace when we need it the most. I find it interesting that we do not speak the same language but yet we can understand each other.
HUDSON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casualties#Animals#Drive Through#Manila#Reuters#Catholics
KETV.com

Phenomenal pets changing lives through rescues, found families and more

Pets are so cute and lovable, it’s easy to forget that they’re also capable of incredible things. But these phenomenal animals are changing the way people see the world, from a cat that summited 48 peaks above 4,000 feet to a pair of hunting dogs who learned how to fish by observing dolphins.
PETS
funcheap.com

Annual “Blessing of the Pets” at Grace Cathedral (SF)

Celebrate the Feast of St. Francis with the blessings of your pets on the plaza following the 8:30 am, 11 am and 6 pm services on October 3. Though he was born into wealth, St. Francis rejected and gave up this life upon a pilgrimage to Rome, becoming a friar and living a life of poverty. In fact, the Franciscans — a religious order of his founding — concentrate on caring for the poor. Today, St. Francis is mostly associated with animals, due to his love of the environment and all creatures, with one account claiming he even preached to the birds.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Pets
blockclubchicago.org

Bring Your Pets To South Loop’s Annual Blessing Of The Animals Sunday

SOUTH LOOP — Grace Episcopal and the Holy Trinity Lutheran Churches are hosting their annual blessing of the animals Sunday. Starting at 10 a.m., Rev. Amity Carrubba of Grace Church will lead this year’s service to celebrate the “emotional and often spiritual attachment people have to their pets.”. The blessing...
CHICAGO, IL
donaldsonvillechief.com

Our Lady of the Lake hosting annual pet blessings

Our Lady of the Lake will host its annual pet blessing for the community and their animals on Oct. 3. The public is invited to bring their pets, according to a news release. All pets are welcome to attend. St. Francis is the patron saint of nature, animals, and of...
PETS
Daily Republic

Solano church plans to bless animals, host debate on whether pets go to heaven

ROCKVILLE — Rockville Presbyterian Fellowship will celebrate animals this weekend with a pair of events. The church will host a debate on the topic, “Do All Pets Go to Heaven?” at 7 p.m. Friday. The debate features the national award-winning Solano College Speech and Debate Team. One side will debate...
ANIMALS
starvedrock.media

Blessing Of The Animals Ceremony In Mendota

You've probably heard of a blessing of the bikes, how about blessing of the animals?. In celebration of St. Francis of Assisi, who was known for his love of animals, OSF HealthCare St. Paul Medical Center will be hosting a special blessing just for pets. The blessing happens Monday morning from 10:30 until 11:30 in the hospital's garden. Deacon George Schramm will bless each animal.
ANIMALS
New Castle News

Churches plan pet blessing

At least four local churches have scheduled pet blessings for this weekend. Holy Spirit Parish will have its observance at 10 a.m. Saturday outside of St. Camillus Church, 314 W. Englewood Ave. All pets should be on leashes or in carriers. Pet owners should follow public health directives. Also at...
ANIMALS
newsitem.com

Pet Blessings held in remembrance of St. Francis

The Rev. Sarah Hershberger sat down on a blanket lying on the grass plot dividing Market Street in Shamokin and then invited those watching to step forward. One by one, area residents with their animals approached the pastor of Grace Lutheran Church to have their pets blessed.
SHAMOKIN, PA
News Channel Nebraska

St. John's holding pet blessing this weekend

BEATRICE - St. John's Lutheran Church in Beatrice will hold their third annual pet blessing this Sunday. The event is at the church and kicks off at 1:00 p.m. Renae Koehler is the church pastor and will lead the blessing ceremony. "People bring their pets that they love because they...
BEATRICE, NE
thesandpaper.net

Pets to Be Blessed at Annual Service

Blessing of the Animals is a special service open to all at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Brant Beach. At this annual gathering, pet owners bring their pets to the outdoor event. Dogs must be leashed; other pets are to be in carriers.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Beatrice Daily Sun

St. John church to hold third annual pet blessing event

Animals are arguably a great blessing to their owners, and at 1p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, they can be blessed themselves. St. John Lutheran Church’s third annual blessing of the pets will take place on the church’s parking lot, located at 701 N. Sixth St. in Beatrice. “We do it...
BEATRICE, NE
MyArkLaMiss

St. Francis Medical Center prepares for Annual Blessing of the Pets

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— St. Francis Medical Center says in honor of the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, they will hold their annual pet blessing on Sunday, October 3 at 2:00 p.m. for the community and their animals. According to a press release, Father Phillip Theempalangattu will administer the pet blessing in Anna Gray Noe […]
MONROE, LA
Enid News and Eagle

Celebration of patron saint of animals, pet blessing set for Sunday

ENID, Okla. — Enid Faith Ways will host a celebration of the Feast of St. Francis on Sunday afternoon near Government Springs Park. St. Francis of Assisi was a 13th-century Italian Catholic friar, known for his connection and preaching to animals and as the patron saint of animals and the environment, according to a news release from Enid Faith Ways.
ENID, OK
Vallejo Times-Herald

“Blessing of the Animals” brings pets both large and small

By midmorning Saturday, about 15 cats, dogs and a horse named Frankie had attended a special service at Rockville Presbyterian Fellowship in Fairfield. It was the annual “Blessing of the Animals” event, where each creature large and small was thanked for their presence and bestowed with a wish for a long and happy life.
FAIRFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy