Dolphins announce white throwbacks for Week 4 versus Colts

 7 days ago
(ALLEN EYESTONE / THE PALM BEACH POST

The Miami Dolphins will take the field at Hard Rock Stadium less than 24 hours after commemorating the life and legacy of late Hall of Fame head coach Don Shula — and they’ll officially be doing so by wearing the same look that Shula’s Dolphins sported for so many years on the gridiron.

Miami announced this weekend that they’ll be wearing white throwback uniforms as a part of this weekend’s effort to remember Coach Shula; giving Dolphins fans their first look at the throwback kits in 2021.

Plenty of internet sleuths figured something was amiss based on a couple of clues earlier this past week, including when the team’s weekly release came out to preview the game and Miami’s throwback logo was included in all of the images — and then again when Hard Rock Stadium was photographed with a diamond throwback look painted in the end zones for the Miami Hurricane’s home contest against the Virginia Cavaliers a few days ago.

And now we officially have our answer. The Dolphins will be sporting white on white for their 1PM EST kickoff against the Colts; which will leave Indianapolis to presumably wear their dark blue uniforms and catch a lot of sun on the visitor’s sideline at Hard Rock Stadium. Hopefully that home field advantage and the memory of Coach Shula lingering in the building can help the Dolphins break their two-game losing streak and push reset on their season with a chance to move to 2-2 on the year.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

