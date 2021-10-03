CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Dubai Police partners with crypto exchange to combat frauds

By Shraddha Sharma
ambcrypto.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDubai Police partnered with a cryptocurrency trading platform to curb crypto frauds, as per local reports. The collaboration aimed to educate investors and traders more about the sector. As per local reports, Ola Doudin, CEO of Crypto exchange BitOasis said,. “We have been working with key policymakers to help them...

ambcrypto.com

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

LBank Exchange Co-hosts 2nd Blockchain Dubai Summit in Dubai Expo 2020

The 2nd Blockchain Dubai Summit & Awards will take place on 10 – 11th October 2021 in India Pavillion at Dubai EXPO, LBank Exchange will co-host this exclusive summit as a golden sponsor, with a live presentation speech made by its Global CEO Allen. Founded in 2015, LBank Exchange is...
MARKETS
American Banker

U.S. presses crypto exchanges to block ransomware profits

The Justice Department is creating a new team to investigate and prevent hackers from using cryptocurrency exchanges to remain anonymous while extorting money from victims of their attacks, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said Wednesday. The main goal of the new enforcement team is to take down the infrastructure and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ambcrypto.com

Sri Lanka reveals plans to look into ‘digitizing economy’ via blockchain, crypto

Sri Lanka has approved a policy proposal on blockchain technology and its applications in Sri Lanka. The framework is aimed at digitizing the economy and will cover digital banking and crypto-mining. Sri Lankan Cabinet Minister Namal Rajapaksa tweeted that a forward-thinking and proper regulatory framework will ensure that the country...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

India’s ‘most-valued crypto company’ receives funding from Coinbase, a16z

India has created its second crypto unicorn, with leading cryptocurrency exchange CoinSwitch Kuber completing a series C funding round that raised $260 million. The exchange announced earlier today that it had now become the country’s “most valued crypto company” with a valuation of $1.9 billion, as the new funding moved it to the “very top”.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frauds#Cryptocurrency#Crypto Exchange#Dubai Police#Uae#Sca#Bittrex Global
theblockcrypto.com

Dubai crypto exchange BitOasis raises $30 million funding round

The Dubai-based crypto exchange BitOasis has closed a $30 million funding round. The Series B round was co-led by Jump Capital and Wamda, according to a Wednesday morning announcement. A mix of new and old investors also participated, including newcomers Alameda Research and existing stakeholders Digital Currency Group, NXMH and Pantera Capital.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Indian crypto exchange CoinSwitch Kuber raises $260M

Major Indian cryptocurrency exchange CoinSwitch Kuber is joining the unicorn club, having raised $260 million in a Series C funding round. According to an official announcement on Wednesday, the new funding has propelled CoinSwitch Kuber to the “very top” of Indian unicorns, as the firm became “India’s most valued crypto company” at $1.91 billion.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin & cryptos – Are they way past the ‘get rich quick’ narrative

The high volatility and frequent price surges that cryptocurrency assets like Bitcoin are accustomed to give impetus to many characterizing them as easy money schemes. Bitcoin alone spiked by 347% over the year, prompting many altcoins to rally by thousands of percent on the back of its success. Such meteoric returns have prompted many to dip their feet into this market over the past few years.
CURRENCIES
Motley Fool

5 Tips to Signing Up for a Crypto Exchange

If it's your first time signing up for a crypto exchange, these tips can help you along. Cryptocurrency investing is more popular than ever. If you're ready to buy crypto, the best way to do it is through a crypto exchange. While the major cryptocurrency exchanges usually have a straightforward...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
Place
Dubai
Country
United Arab Emirates
Street.Com

Verifone Partners With BitPay, Will Accept Crypto

The point of sale company, Verifone, has partnered with BitPay, allowing cryptocurrency to be accepted at any retail store that uses the Verifone points-of-sale pin pads in the U.S. Learn how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor. While shopping in stores...
ECONOMY
bitcoinist.com

China Crypto Ban: Crypto Exchange Huobi To Retire User Accounts

Top Crypto Exchange Huobi Global has said it will suspend all China-based user accounts later this year. The exchange said in an announcement on Sunday that it has discontinued account registration for new users in Mainland China. This event comes after China’s central bank intensifies its crackdown on crypto activities.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Best Crypto Exchanges in Australia

Cryptocurrency is taking the world by storm. Participation in the altcoin market has gained considerable traction. And as new exchanges compete to take advantage of the growing ferver, the options available to investors Down Under have grown dramatically. Whether you’re basking on the shores of the Coral Coast or exploring...
WORLD
beincrypto.com

Only 10 Korean Crypto Exchanges Have Made Registration Deadline

Only ten cryptocurrency exchange companies have registered with the KFIU, while only four have additionally secured contracts with banks, which was the second requirement. On Thursday, 23 September 2021, six Korean crypto exchanges, Five, Gdac, OK-BIT, Prabang, Flat Thai X made progress with regards to the regulatory compliance requirements set out by the Korean Financial Intelligence Unit, with a further 18 expected to file documents by Friday, September 24. If these are completed, it would take the tally to 28 registered exchanges. These 28 include what is collectively known as “The Big Four”, namely Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone and Korbit, who account for over 90% of crypto asset trading volumes in the country of South Korea. The Big Four have secured contracts with banks for real-name verification of accounts, and have received certification from the Korean Internet And Security Agency, meaning that their registrations were eligible for submission to the KFIU.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

KuCoin Latest Crypto Exchange to Boot Chinese Mainlanders

KuCoin is the latest cryptocurrency exchange to shut down accounts of mainland Chinese residents after the People’s Bank of China issued another blanket ban on crypto trading last Friday. According to an announcement today, the Seychelles-based exchange first “cleared and refunded users in mainland China” in September 2017 following China’s...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Binance ceases crypto-derivatives services in South Africa

Prominent exchange Binance announced terminating its crypto derivatives offerings in South Africa on Friday. This was another effort from the exchange’s end to comply with the local regulations and thus, putting a stop to derivatives services like Futures, Options, Margin Trading. Closure of leveraged tokens on their exchange was their initial step.
CURRENCIES
etftrends.com

Offline Crypto Exchanges Are Having An Amazing Year

While most people interested in cryptocurrencies and digital assets buy and sell them on online exchanges, offline exchanges (physical store fronts where customers can buy and sell cryptocurrencies) are seeing massive growth in transaction volume as Bitcoin continues to thrive, according to a WSJ report. Walk-in exchanges are still rare...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
MarketRealist

Is Bitstamp Legit? All About the Crypto Exchange

Bitcoin has been around since July 2010, when the first Bitcoin traded near $0 per coin. Just a year later, the Luxembourg-based duo Nejc Kodrič and Damijan Merlak founded a crypto exchange called Bitstamp. It was one of the first crypto exchanges on the market. Article continues below advertisement. Here's...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

BitMEX Review 2021: Best crypto exchange platform?

It doesn’t matter if you’re a beginner that has just started trading or an experienced trader having exposure of years, your best friend while you trade is your platform. A great trading platform will provide you excellent customer support, help you learn advanced trading techniques, minimal fees for withdrawals and other activities, provide charted trading interface and ensure maximum security of your data and investments.
CURRENCIES
blockmanity.com

HollaEx making Crypto Exchange Business more Accessible

Cryptocurrencies are no longer just digital tokens as they have grown and developed into an entire industry with dedicated projects, teams, developers, and community. People are no longer just interacting with cryptocurrencies as alternate investment methods and have become proactive to start their own businesses in the crypto space. However,...
MARKETS
financemagnates.com

Crypto Exchange CoinJar Receives FCA Recognition

The United Kindom-based subsidiary of the Australian crypto exchange, CoinJar has gained the mandatory recognition of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as a crypt asset exchange provider and a custodian wallet provider. Officially announced on Wednesday, the crypto exchange has joined a small group of UK companies that received regulatory...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy