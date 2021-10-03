Preston County Schools officials look to implement plan on masks if coronavirus cases decline

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — Preston County students will have to wear a face mask in the schools through October as education officials look to manage protocols. Facial coverings are required in all buildings and on schools buses through Oct. 31. Preston County Schools officials will make decisions on mask usage by referencing data from the state Department of Health and Human Resources. According to Superintendent Stephen Wotring, following the department’s map will allow all community members access to the same data.