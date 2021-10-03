CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts' gameday roster by jersey number vs. Dolphins in Week 4

By Kevin Hickey
USA Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indianapolis Colts (0-3) are still looking for their first win of the season when they travel south to Hard Rock Stadium to visit the Miami Dolphins (1-2) on Sunday. The Colts made some big roster moves before the Week 4 matchup. All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson was placed on the injured reserve list due to a high-ankle sprain so he won’t show up on the gameday roster. The Colts also elevated quarterback Brett Hundley and safety Ibraheim Campbell from the practice squad.

