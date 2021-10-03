CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final score prediction for Rams vs. Cardinals in Week 4

By Cameron DaSilva
 7 days ago
SoFi Stadium will play host to another matchup between two of the NFL’s remaining unbeaten teams on Sunday afternoon, one week after the Los Angeles Rams knocked off the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This time, it’ll be the 3-0 Arizona Cardinals visiting Inglewood with first place in the NFC West on the line.

The Rams have owned the Cardinals since Sean McVay took over in 2017, as you’ve probably heard by now, boasting a perfect 8-0 record and a 251-91 scoring margin in that span. But those Cardinals teams weren’t as complete as this year’s. Kyler Murray is playing the best he ever has, there are more weapons on offense to account for and the offensive line seems better thanks to the arrival of Rodney Hudson.

That being said, the Rams look like the better squad at this point in the season. Their 34-24 win over the Bucs was the most impressive of the season thus far, making a huge statement as arguably the best team in the NFL.

Matthew Stafford has been nearly perfect in his first three games with the Rams and the defense is creating takeaways and fourth-down stops to get the ball back for the offense. It’s not the dominant unit that we saw from Brandon Staley and the Rams last year, but with Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey headlining this group, it’s going to be difficult to move the ball against it.

The Cardinals should give the Rams a bigger challenge than they have in recent years when Los Angeles has won seven of the last eight by double digits, but this is still a game that favors the Rams. Ramsey can neutralize DeAndre Hopkins, Donald should win his matchup with Justin Pugh and Stafford is the best quarterback this Cardinals defense has faced.

It’ll be close, but the Rams will come away with a fourth straight win on Sunday.

Final score prediction: Rams 30, Cardinals 27

