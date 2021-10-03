New York Jets Flight Connections 10/03/21
Good morning, Gang Green Nation! Another Sunday, another New York Jets game. This game offers Zach Wilson the opportunity to start to right the ship after a brutal beginning to the season. The Tennessee Titans pass defense has started the 2021 season with a rough stretch. They are allowing a 104 passer rating against them this year, and opposing quarterbacks are averaging 275 passing yards per game. In addition, the Titans have garnered just one interception all year. Of course two of their three opponents have featured Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson at quarterback, so it remains to be seen whether this Titans pass defense is actually soft or just a victim of circumstance. Regardless, for Zach Wilson and the Jets there’s no time like the present to begin to gel. Let’s see how this goes today.www.ganggreennation.com
