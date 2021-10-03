New York Jets Flight Connections 10/03/21

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets Matchup Preview (10/3/21) Titans will be flying to East Rutherford, New Jersey this week to play the New York Jets. The 2-1 Titans are coming off an exciting 25-16 win against the Indianapolis Colts, and the 0-3 Jets were embarrassingly held scoreless against the Denver Broncos in a 26-0 loss. The Titans had a solid game with quarterback Ryan Tannehill throwing for three touchdowns and running back Derrick Henry running for 113 yards on 28 carries. The Titans defense also held the Colts to only 16 points. On the other side, the Jets showed that they cannot do anything right. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson only threw for 160 yards and threw two interceptions. Typically, when a quarterback has a stat line like this, it is not all their fault. Wilson’s offensive line did not protect him well as he was sacked five times and had nine quarterback hits. I would bet that this will be a pretty one-sided game in favor of the Titans.

