Philadelphia Eagles report: Josh Gordon won’t make his debut in Week 4

By Matty Breisch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn case you haven’t heard, Frank Clark is officially out for the Kansas City Chiefs for their Week 4 bout against the Philadelphia Eagles (more on that here). Understandably, this is great news for Nick Sirianni‘s squad. Clark is one of the Chiefs’ two-best defensive linemen and one of their few defensive players regardless of position with multiple Pro Bowls on their resume. Even if shutting down the Chiefs’ rush isn’t the Eagles’ most significant issue, that would be limiting KC’s dominant aerial attack, having one less Clark to worry about is good news.

The Spun

Look: Josh Gordon Has 5-Word Message For Chiefs

After he was suspended by the NFL indefinitely and released by the Seattle Seahawks earlier this year, Josh Gordon looked like he’d finally hit the end of the road in professional football. Fast forward a few months and the former All-Pro wide receiver has been reinstated and signed with a new team.
NFL
The Spun

Christian McCaffrey Announces Major Update For Sunday

NFL superstar running back Christian McCaffrey had optimistic news to share regarding his status on Thursday afternoon. McCaffrey has been out of the Panthers’ lineup since suffering a hamstring strain in Week 3. The good news is that he returned to the practice field on Thursday. Will McCaffrey be available...
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles won’t face one Panthers star but may see another

Well, Stephon Gilmore didn’t stay unemployed long. That shouldn’t be a shocker when someone this talented becomes available in October. Now, here’s why that affects the Philadelphia Eagles. Normally, any available star being on the market means we’re inundated with stories about how Philly’s in the running for their services.
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys Week 3 opponent preview: The Philadelphia Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles are in a position to show who’s the team to beat in the NFC East. The Washington Football Team may be the reigning division champions and are in the mix as well, but these two teams have really been the big dogs in this division and feel the East goes through them. The Cowboys are going through the week’s business as usual, while the Eagles are adding fuel to the fire with their head coach Nick Sirianni debuting his “Beat Dallas” shirt to get his team riled up. We’ll have to see if it helps his team get motivated.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Report: Josh Gordon plans to sign with Chiefs

Wide receiver Josh Gordon plans to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter added he will initially join the Chiefs’ practice squad before an imminent call-up to the 53-man roster. SCHEFTER: Gordon had multiple teams contact him and express interest in signing him. But one...
NFL
q13fox.com

Reports: Josh Gordon reinstated by NFL, could play as early as Week 4

Former Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon has been reinstated by the NFL and could play as soon as next week. ESPN insider Adam Schefter said sources reported Gordon’s reinstatement, saying he could be eligible to play as early as Week 4. Gordon was suspended indefinitely in 2019 for violating the...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Should Josh Gordon be a waiver wire target in Week 4?

The Josh Gordon saga continues. In what can only be considered a tumultuous and highly scrutinized career, Gordon has been reinstated by the NFL. He is now expected to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs. From a fantasy football perspective, the intrigue of Gordon being attached to Patrick Mahomes, especially in an offense that has essentially no running game to speak of, is worth salivating over. But is it warranted? Should you pick up Gordon on the waiver wire?
NFL
FanSided

Should Packers make Aaron Rodgers happy and sign Josh Gordon?

The Green Bay Packers have an opportunity to appease Aaron Rodgers with the ultimate wide receiver acquisition: a reinstated Josh Gordon. After seven arduous years and six NFL suspensions, longtime wide receiver Josh Gordon is finally getting reinstated and could play as early as Week 4. However, which team is...
NFL
fox4kc.com

Josh Gordon, reinstated by NFL, to join Kansas City Chiefs, reports say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wide receiver Josh Gordon is joining the Kansas City Chiefs, reports say. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report that the Chiefs are signing the speedy All-Pro, who has been suspended multiple times. But the NFL officially reinstated Gordon on Monday, and it seems he didn’t take long to find his next team.
NFL
chatsports.com

Chiefs Have Bigger Problems That Signing Josh Gordon Won't Solve

The Kansas City Chiefs officially signed wide receiver Josh Gordon Tuesday, which is an intriguing addition, but their offense may have to score 35-plus points per game to rebound from a 1-2 start. Gordon doesn't solve the Chiefs' glaring issues on either side of the ball, especially on defense. Sure,...
NFL
NFL

Chiefs WR Josh Gordon not expected to play this week vs. Eagles

Josh Gordon's near two-year absence from an NFL field will be extended at least another week as the troubled wide receiver acclimates to his latest team in Kansas City. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday not to expect Gordon on the field this Sunday when K.C. visits the Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m. ET, CBS).
NFL
USA Today

NFL news: Chiefs sign WR Josh Gordon, could he debut vs. Bills?

The NFL reinstated wide receiver Josh Gordon and just as quick as he was let back in the league, he signed with a new team. It just so happened to be with a club that the Buffalo Bills will soon face. Gordon, 30, signed with the Kanas City Chiefs. The...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Josh Gordon's Chiefs Debut Will 'Take a While,' Head Coach Andy Reid Says

Newly-signed Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon has not played in an NFL game since 2019, and it looks like he'll have to wait a bit longer to make his return. Gordon was signed to the Chiefs practice squad, and head coach Andy Reid is in no rush to get him into a game.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Andy Reid gives update on Josh Gordon’s availability for Eagles game

It’s not really ordinary for NFL players and coaches to be asked many times about a new player signed to their team’s practice squad — but that’s what’s been happening at the Truman Sports Complex this week after the Kansas City Chiefs signed wide receiver Josh Gordon. Even tight end...
NFL
NBC Sports

Josh Gordon won’t play this week as he works his way back into football shape

Receiver Josh Gordon signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad earlier this week. He has practiced three days. Considering Gordon has not played in an NFL game since Dec. 29, 2019, he will need more time to return to game shape. “Listen, he looks in pretty good shape,” Chiefs coach Andy...
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Chiefs Could Promote Josh Gordon For Week 5

When the Chiefs take on the Bills in their Week 5 showdown next Sunday, they may have Josh Gordon accompanying them. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Gordon, who just signed with Kansas City’s practice squad earlier this week after being reinstated by the league, has looked terrific in his first few days with his new club.
NFL
Yardbarker

Chiefs WR Josh Gordon out vs. Eagles, getting into game shape

Former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon was recently reinstated from his latest drugs-related NFL suspension and put pen to paper on a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this week. Gordon hasn't faced a live professional defense since 2019, and it was always unlikely the 30-year-old would be up...
NFL
