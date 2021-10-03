Philadelphia Eagles report: Josh Gordon won’t make his debut in Week 4
In case you haven’t heard, Frank Clark is officially out for the Kansas City Chiefs for their Week 4 bout against the Philadelphia Eagles (more on that here). Understandably, this is great news for Nick Sirianni‘s squad. Clark is one of the Chiefs’ two-best defensive linemen and one of their few defensive players regardless of position with multiple Pro Bowls on their resume. Even if shutting down the Chiefs’ rush isn’t the Eagles’ most significant issue, that would be limiting KC’s dominant aerial attack, having one less Clark to worry about is good news.section215.com
