Philadelphia Eagles report: Josh Gordon won’t make his debut in Week 4

The Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles are in a position to show who’s the team to beat in the NFC East. The Washington Football Team may be the reigning division champions and are in the mix as well, but these two teams have really been the big dogs in this division and feel the East goes through them. The Cowboys are going through the week’s business as usual, while the Eagles are adding fuel to the fire with their head coach Nick Sirianni debuting his “Beat Dallas” shirt to get his team riled up. We’ll have to see if it helps his team get motivated.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO