Clinging to the Cross

augustachronicle.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoneybees fly from place to place to find food. They collect nectar in the heart of flowers. As soon as they pollinate flowering plants, they rush back to their hive. Their excellent memory guides them in a straight line directly home in a beeline. When they return to their family, they communicate to the other bees about the location and distance of the food source by doing a “waggle dance” in a figure eight pattern. Therefore, other bees travel with no wasted motion and without wandering.

