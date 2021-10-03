CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Libya intercepts Europe-bound boat carrying 500 migrants

By Video
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rDjsD_0cFgUTCR00
Migrants sit on the deck of the Italian supply vessel, Asso Ventinove as seen from aboard the Seabird (Renata Brito/AP) (AP)

The Libyan coast guard has intercepted a wooden boat carrying around 500 Europe-bound migrants off the country’s shore.

The migrants were disembarked at an oil refinery point in the western town of Zawiya, a major launching point for migrants, according to the UN refugee agency UNHCR.

They include Sudanese, Somalis, Bengalis and Syrians, and are believed to have been taken to a detention centre.

It is the latest sea interception amid a surge in crossings and attempted crossings from the North African nation to European shores in recent months.

Earlier on Sunday, an Italian offshore supply vessel rescued 65 migrants, including women and children, from a crowded boat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DiumL_0cFgUTCR00
Migrants huddled on the Asso Ventinove (Renata Brito/AP) (AP)

The migrant boat was drifting after its engine stopped working and was spotted by the Seabird, an NGO monitoring aircraft flying over the central Mediterranean on Saturday.

Those on board were not wearing life vests and were eventually rescued in international waters by the Asso Ventinove supply vessel near the Bouri oilfield following a request to do so from the Seabird. An Associated Press journalist flying with Seabird witnessed the rescue.

A Libyan coast guard vessel arrived at the scene soon afterwards to inspect the empty boat. It is common for Libyan authorities to retrieve engines following rescues.

The Asso Ventinove reported that all of those rescued, including five children, appeared in good health. In radio communication with the Seabird, the captain said he was waiting for orders from the rescue and co-ordination centre in Rome to assign a safe place to disembark the migrants.

So far this year some 44,000 people have reached European shores by crossing the central Mediterranean from Tunisia and Libya, often at the hands of smugglers who put them on unseaworthy boats.

Roughly half of those who arrived disembarked on Lampedusa, an Italian island closer to North Africa than Italy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vaQ9C_0cFgUTCR00
Around 44,000 people have reached European shores by crossing the central Mediterranean this year (Renata Brito/AP) (AP)

Despite the increasing arrivals, many fail.

As of September 25, more than 25,000 people had been intercepted by the EU-trained and equipped Libyan coast guard this year and returned to the war-torn country, according to the UN’s International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

Once disembarked, the migrants are often placed in squalid detention centres where they are subject to extortion, torture and abuse.

There were also more than 1,100 deaths recorded by the IOM in the Central Mediterranean this year.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

After deadly shooting, migrants in Libya just want to leave

After escaping, with hundreds of others, from an overcrowded Libyan detention centre where guards shot dead six migrants, Sudanese refugee Halima Mokhtar Bshara says she just wants to leave the country. "They attacked us, humiliated us, many of us were wounded," said the 27-year-old from Sudan's war-torn Darfur region. "We're at the end of our tether." The Al-Mabani facility in the capital Tripoli was at triple its capacity following police raids against migrants last week, when guards shot six people dead on Friday.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya

Guards at a Libyan detention center for migrants shot dead at least six people amid chaos in the overcrowded facility, U.N. officials said Saturday, the latest tragedy involving migrants in the North African country.The development comes a week after authorities rounded up more than 5,000 migrants in a massive crackdown and after U.N.-commissioned investigators said abuses and ill treatment of migrants in Libya amount to crimes against humanity.The shooting took place Friday in the Mabani detention center west of the capital Tripoli where authorities earlier this month sent 4,187 new detainees, including 511 women and 60 children,...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Herald

Italian vessel rescues 65 from migrant boat fleeing Libya

ABOARD THE SEABIRD -- An Italian offshore supply vessel on Saturday rescued 65 migrants, including women and children, fleeing Libya to Europe on a crowded, wooden boat. The migrant boat was drifting after its engine stopped working and was spotted by the Seabird, an NGO monitoring aircraft flying over the central Mediterranean. Those on board were not wearing life vests and were eventually rescued in international waters by the Asso Ventinove supply vessel near the Bouri oilfield following a request to do so from the Seabird. An Associated Press journalist flying with Seabird witnessed the rescue.
WORLD
spectrumnews1.com

Libya's migrant roundup reaches 4,000 amid major crackdown

CAIRO (AP) — A major crackdown in western Libya has resulted in the detention of at least 4,000 migrants, including hundreds of women and children, officials said Saturday. The U.N. said at least one young migrant was shot dead and 15 others injured, including two in serious conditions, in the crackdown.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#European Union#Italy#Libyan#Unhcr#Sudanese#Somalis#Bengalis#Syrians#North African#Italian#Seabird#Asso Ventinove#Associated Press
dailynewsen.com

Happed in Excavators: The 'Wild West' Taliban is returned to Afghanistan

It is not that in Afghanistan there was no death penalty under the previous government. Only that, now that the Taliban have returned to power, the executions return to the public squares and with the same brutality with which they horrified the world more than two decades ago. Between acting Comedously not to scare those who move timidly between scenarios to recognize them, and to terrorize their own to give an example and remember Afghans who commands now, the Taliban are choosing, without a doubt, the two.
WORLD
Business Insider

A US nuclear submarine's mysterious collision with an object in the South China Sea suggests it was lurking near the bottom, expert says

A US Navy submarine collided with an object in the Indo-Pacific, the Navy revealed Thursday. A former Navy submariner told Insider reports suggest the submarine was operating along the sea floor. The collision, which took place in the South China Sea, is currently under investigation. The US Navy Seawolf-class submarine...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
United Nations
AFP

US deportation flights took 7,500 to Haiti: IOM

More than 7,500 Haitian migrants were deported in less than three weeks by the United States, which chartered 70 flights, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday. "For two weeks we had a minimum of three flights a day and up to eight during the most intense period," Giuseppe Loprete, director of IOM in Haiti, said.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Havana Syndrome: Berlin police probe new cases at US embassy in Germany

German police are currently probing a number of cases of so-called “Havana syndrome” at the US Embassy in Berlin, a mysterious set of symptoms believed to have affected 200 US diplomats, officials and family members worldwide.Since August, police have been investigating the series of cases, calling it an “alleged sonic weapon attack on employees of the US Embassy” in response to a report by news magazine Der Spiegel.Havana syndrome first came to public attention in 2016 after dozens of diplomats at the US Embassy in Havana, Cuba, complained of a similar ailment.Symptoms include migraines, nausea, memory lapses and dizziness. A...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Colombian nun kidnapped by Mali jihadists in 2017 freed

A Franciscan nun from Colombia kidnapped by jihadists in Mali in 2017 was freed Saturday, Mali's presidency said. "I thank the Malian authorities, the president, all the Malian authorities, for all the efforts you've made to liberate me, may God bless you, may God bless Mali," Sister Gloria said in images broadcast on state television showing her with Mali's interim president Colonel Assimi Goita and the archbishop of Bamako Jean Zerbo.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Damaged US nuclear sub arrives in Guam

An American nuclear-powered submarine that was damaged in a collision with an object in the South China Sea arrived Friday in Guam with 11 injured aboard, a US official said. The US Navy revealed on Thursday that the USS Connecticut, a Seawolf class fast-attack submarine, had "struck an object while submerged" on October 2 in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region. The US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, declined to give the precise location where the incident occurred but said it happened in the South China Sea. Eleven sailors were injured including two moderately.
MILITARY
AFP

Croatia admits violent migrant pushbacks, Greece to probe reports

Croatia on Friday confirmed violent migrant pushbacks as Greece promised to probe fresh reports of similar rights breaches on its border following pressure from the European Union. Investigations published Wednesday in several European media used video recordings and documents to show an alleged orchestrated campaign by special police units to forcibly turn back migrants arriving in Croatia, Greece and Romania. 
POLITICS
The Independent

Drowning of nine US marines blamed on Covid burnout

An investigation into the deaths of eight US marines and a navy corpsman who died in the sinking of an Amphibious Assault Vehicle (AAV) in 2020 were reportedly blighted by Covid burnout as well as miscommunications, according to reports. The investigation, which was commissioned by the US marine corps and released on Wednesday, found several issues with command structures, vehicle maintenance and false assumptions before the sinking of the 26-ton AAV on 30 July 2020.During a training drill off San Diego, California, the situation unfolded after the AAV took off from the USS Somerset and water started to fill the...
MILITARY
AFP

Five dead in Yemen blast targeting Aden governor: security sources

Five people have been killed in a car-bomb attack targeting the governor of Aden, the seat of Yemen's internationally recognised government, security sources said on Sunday. "A car bomb... on Al-Mualla Street exploded while the convoy of officials... was passing," a Yemeni security source told AFP, adding that the victims were in the convoy.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

US to sell 12 attack helicopters to Australia

The US government has decided to sell 12 attack helicopters and an electronic warfare plane to Australia for more than a billion dollars, the State Department said Friday. Australia, which recently signed a strategic defense alliance with the United States and Britain as a way to counter a rising China, had asked to acquire 12 MH-60R Seahawk helicopters and accompanying equipment to the tune of 985 million dollars. President Joe Biden's administration has told Congress it decided to go ahead with this sale, the State Department said. The helicopters are multi-mission aircraft that can be deployed on a ship for operations against surface vessels or submarines, but also for rescue, refueling or transport purposes.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

39K+
Followers
95K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy