Volleyball

Volleyball Swept Twice by Bowling Green

By Bull Run
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UB Volleyball struggled against defending MAC Champion Bowling Green, and dropped two matches by identical scores of 3–0. Buffalo is now 9–7 on the year, and 2–2 in the MAC. #One4Mon. In the first match, Buffalo dropped a close first set 25–23. Buffalo fell behind by four early, and...

www.chatsports.com

