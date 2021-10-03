Halloween-Themed Adult Treats Arrive for Retail Sale
As Halloween approaches, adult beverage treats rolled out in retail venues in the form of prepackaged mini-bottles. Top-selling 60-proof Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey offers 15-quantity, 50-ml special-edition bottles in a bright red, branded Halloween bag. From Sazerac’s 99 Brands, comes a 15-quantity, 50-ml bottles-in-bag offering filled with 99-proof flavors of Peaches, Bananas, Watermelon, Grapes, Pineapple, Peppermint, Mango, Butterscotch, Chocolate, Cherries, Lemon, Lime and Mystery, also sold in 40-pack Party Yard form, for an eye-catching POS display. Available via Mancini Beverage – Rhode Island Distributing division.www.thebeveragejournal.com
