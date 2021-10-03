How the play of quarterbacks Bo Nix and TJ Finley rescued Auburn for a second straight week

BATON ROUGE, La. — Once again, Bryan Harsin cannot share what he was thinking. And that's probably for the best. You can imagine the words yourself. A week ago, after quarterback T.J. Finley retreated 15 yards, turned and fired a game-winning touchdown pass on fourth down to escape an upset against Georgia State, the first-year Auburn football coach was asked what was going through his mind as the play unfolded. It was not for innocent ears, he quipped.