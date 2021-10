Apple has a way to force you to have your broken iPhone screen fixed by them instead of a third party. Let's say that your iPhone landed face down in a gravel pit and the screen has been severely shattered. If you have AppleCare+, it will cost only $29 to replace. But if you don't have coverage and Apple denies your warranty claim (cracked screens are generally not covered), it can cost you as much as $329 to replace the display on the iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro Max, or iPhone 13 Pro Max.

