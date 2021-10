Sophie Turner’s everyday style tends to lean towards the sporty-casual side — think baseball caps, dadcore sandals, and Bermuda shorts. This much holds true whether she’s on the West Coat or East Coast (as she is now to support her husband Joe Jonas on tour). Turner continuously opts for comfort with her graphic tees and baggy jeans in the Big Apple. However, this doesn’t mean she can’t turn it up and get a little dressy, especially for date night with her beau. While out to dinner with Jonas in New York City’s Greenwich Village, Turner wore a camo print miniskirt — a sequined style no less that shimmered with every step she took.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO