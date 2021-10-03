CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

USR PLUS leader Ciolos informs he is stepping down as president of Renew Europe

By Agerpres, Bucharest, Romania
tribuneledgernews.com
 7 days ago

Oct. 3—BUCHAREST — USR PLUS Chairman-elect Dacian Ciolos says that on Monday he will go to Strasbourg and will discuss with the members of Renew Europe about the election of a new leader of the group in the European Parliament. "I have announced this since the campaign. I have already...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

PM Andrej Babis front-runner in Czech vote, despite scandals

PRAGUE (AP) — Czechs begin voting Friday in a parliamentary election with polls showing Prime Minister Andrej Babis, a populist billionaire, has a good chance of keeping his job despite a new scandal over his financial dealings. Two days of balloting are being held to fill 200 seats in the...
POLITICS
BBC

German elections: Defeated Merkel heir Laschet prepared to resign

The leader of Germany's conservatives, Armin Laschet, has announced a party congress next week, indicating he is ready to step down. Mr Laschet was picked to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor, but presided over their worst ever election defeat. The new personnel of the party would be tackled quickly, he...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renew Europe#Usr#Mayors#The European Parliament
tribuneledgernews.com

Dacian Ciolos: I consider merger between USR and PLUS completed

Oct. 2—Freshly elected leader of USR PLUS Dacian Ciolos considers the party's Congress concludes the merger between USR and PLUS. "We have left the merger process behind today, I hope, with this Congress. I consider it over. Maybe there will be more friction and misunderstanding, it's human, although it could also affect our power to grow. There will probably be more propensities to sides, but I would ask those who want to find refuge in them to think carefully before building walls. If an opinion that we do not like does not become marginal and enough of us support it, it means that it has the right to exist, even if we do not always like it. I am convinced that together we will learn dialogue, we will learn to listen to one another, to hear each other out and to share ideas, even if they are not always exactly the ones we have," Dacian Ciolo said on Saturday at the USR PLUS Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
BBC

Cambridge City Council leader Lewis Herbert steps down

A council leader has announced he will step down after seven years in the job. Lewis Herbert, Labour leader of Cambridge City Council, will give up the role next month, he said. Mr Herbert, the longest-serving leader, said his time at the helm had been the "greatest privilege" of his...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Germany’s CDU leader poised to step down after election defeat

The leader of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) has signalled he is prepared to step down after his party’s defeat in last month’s federal elections, but intends to oversee the search for a candidate to unite the fractious centre-right. Armin Laschet, Angela Merkel’s designated successor who ended up leading the...
ELECTIONS
95.5 FM WIFC

Czech billionaire PM Babis seeks new term in vote too close to call

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Czechs vote on Friday and Saturday in a tight election between populist leader Andrej Babis and a group of opposition parties who blame him for running up debt, mismanaging the coronavirus pandemic and mixing his business interests with those of the country. Babis’s centrist ANO party led...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
raventribune.com

Austria: Raid on Presidential Palace in Vienna – President Sebastian Kurz under suspicion. He vehemently denies the allegations. – Politics abroad

Serious allegations against Austrian President Sebastian Kurz. The Austrian prosecutor’s office accuses him of treason, bribery and corruption. Kurz and his group are said to have used criminal methods on their way to power in the party and the state. Investigators arrived Wednesday at the Chancellor, ÖVP headquarters, the finance...
POLITICS
The Independent

Austria: coalition partner calls for Kurz to be replaced

The junior partner in Austria s governing coalition called on Chancellor Sebastian Kurz s party Friday to replace him with an “irreproachable person” after prosecutors said Kurz is a target of a corruption investigation.Prosecutors' announcement earlier this week that Kurz and nine others are under investigation on suspicion of breach of trust and bribery has led to a crisis in the governing coalition of his conservative Austrian People's Party and the Greens which took office in January 2020. Kurz and close associates are accused of trying to secure his rise to the leadership of his party and the...
EUROPE
thefreepress.ca

Annamie Paul stepping down as leader of federal Green Party

Annamie Paul is stepping down as leader of the Green Party of Canada. Paul announced her resignation in Toronto this morning, a week after the federal election that saw her party’s share of the popular vote drop significantly. Paul came in fourth in Toronto Centre, her third failed attempt to...
WORLD
tribuneledgernews.com

USR PLUS: Drula, Voiculescu, Barna, Mosteanu, Coliban, Nasui and Anca Dragu - vice-chairs

Oct. 3—Catalin Drula, Vlad Voiculescu, Dan Barna, Ionut Mosteanu, Anca Dragu, Allen Coliban and Claudiu Nasui are the new vice-chairs of Save Romania Union — Freedom, Unity, and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS), following the internal elections for the establishment of the National Bureau composition. The new leadership was elected on...
WORLD
The Independent

Germany's Merkel to meet Israeli leaders in farewell visit

Germany s lame-duck chancellor, Angela Merkel was in Israel on Sunday for a final visit before leaving office. The visit caps Merkel's 16 years in office, which were characterized by near unwavering support for Israel. Following an inconclusive election last month, her eventual successor — to be determined in lengthy coalition talks — is not expected to change that approach.Merkel was scheduled Sunday to meet Israel's new prime minister, Naftali Bennett and visit Israel's national Holocaust memorial, Yad Vashem. Her talks with Israeli leaders were expected to focus on Iran's nuclear program. Germany was a leading player...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU leaders fear Polish exit following court ruling

Senior officials from two founding members of the European Union expressed fears Friday that a Polish ruling challenging the supremacy of EU laws could trigger the country's exit from the 27-nation bloc.France’s Europe minister Clement Beaune insisted that the move is an attack against the EU, while Luxembourg minister of Foreign and European affairs Jean Asselborn said Poland is “playing with fire."The head of the EU's executive branch, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she is “deeply concerned" by the ruling and pledged a a swift analysis of its meaning before taking action. She also hinted...
POLITICS
The Independent

Czech president Zeman in hospital a day after election

Czech President Milos Zeman was rushed to the hospital on Sunday, a day after the parliamentary election at a time when he has a key role in establishing a new government.Prague’s military hospital confirmed Zeman was transported there from the presidential chateau in Lany, near Prague. Zeman's doctor, who recommended the hospitalization, is expected to give details of his condition later Sunday.It’s a return to the hospital for the president after only a few weeks.Zeman was previously admitted on Sept. 14 for what his office described later as a planned examination. It said CT scans sonography checks and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Poland defends EU membership amid backlash over ruling

Poland's government on Friday insisted it wanted the country to stay in the European Union as it faced a growing backlash against a court ruling that analysts said could lead to "Polexit". German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Poland must "fully and completely" implement EU law, while France's Europe Minister Clement Beaune called the ruling an "attack against the EU". European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was "deeply concerned" and vowed that the EU would "uphold the founding principles of our Union's legal order". Poland's Constitutional Court on Thursday challenged the primacy of EU law over Polish law by declaring several articles in the EU treaties "incompatible" with the country's constitution.
POLITICS
NJBIZ

Longtime NJMEP leader Kennedy unveils plans to step down

The head of one of the state’s largest manufacturing groups, John Kennedy, said Oct. 1 that he’s looking at stepping down from his post at the New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program in the near future. “The last two years have really beat the hell out of me,” Kennedy, the NJMEP’s...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy