Bomb at Kabul mosque kills 5 civilians, Taliban say

By SAMYA KULLAB
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL, Afghanistan -- At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast outside a Kabul mosque Sunday, a Taliban official said. It was the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since U.S. forces left at the end of August. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion fell...

