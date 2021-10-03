CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Taliban spokesman says bomb targeting entrance of a mosque in Afghan capital leaves a 'number of civilians' dead

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Taliban spokesman says bomb targeting entrance of a mosque in Afghan capital leaves a 'number of civilians' dead.

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
MILITARY
PBS NewsHour

Former Afghan police women being killed, forced into hiding after Taliban takeover

Over the past two decades, tens of thousands of Afghans rose to the occasion and took jobs in the public sector to help their country and their livelihoods. Now that the U.S. has pulled out, many feel abandoned. One particular group who say they feel let down — former police women — are now being targeted by the Taliban. Lindsey Hilsum of Independent Television News reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Mosque
New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World
Fox News

Ex-Guantanamo Bay detainee warns America, praises Taliban in chilling video

A former Guantanamo detainee released a video speech in which he praised the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan and threatened "upcoming" attacks against America. Ibrahim al Qosi, 60, pled guilty in 2010 to providing support for terrorism and al Qaeda in exchange for repatriation in 2012. He started to appear in al Qaeda videos just three years after his return.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Now in power, Taliban set sights on Afghan drug underworld

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Now the uncontested rulers of Afghanistan, the Taliban have set their sights on stamping out the scourge of narcotics addiction, even if by force. At nightfall, the battle-hardened fighters-turned-policemen scour the capital’s drug-ravaged underworld. Below Kabul’s bustling city bridges, amid piles of garbage and streams of filthy water, hundreds of homeless men addicted to heroin and methamphetamines are rounded up, beaten and forcibly taken to treatment centers. The Associated Press gained rare access to one such raid last week.
WORLD
dailynewsen.com

Happed in Excavators: The 'Wild West' Taliban is returned to Afghanistan

It is not that in Afghanistan there was no death penalty under the previous government. Only that, now that the Taliban have returned to power, the executions return to the public squares and with the same brutality with which they horrified the world more than two decades ago. Between acting Comedously not to scare those who move timidly between scenarios to recognize them, and to terrorize their own to give an example and remember Afghans who commands now, the Taliban are choosing, without a doubt, the two.
WORLD
Washington Post

A flood of drugs from Afghanistan may become a bigger threat than terrorism

Hamid Mir is a Pakistani journalist and author. Pakistan and the United States have been trading accusations about who’s responsible for the collapse of the U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan. Yet as they bicker, both countries are ignoring one important consequence of the Taliban takeover: the coming boom in Afghanistan’s narcotic trade, which presents a major threat to global health. In the next few years, a flood of drugs from Afghanistan may become a bigger threat than terrorism.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IBTimes

Taliban Now Guard Site Of Bamiyan Buddhas They Destroyed

Taliban gunmen now stand guard at the gaping rock cavities that once housed two ancient statues of the Buddha -- desecrated with dynamite by the Islamists during their last stint in power. The monuments in Bamiyan province had stood for 1,500 years but their destruction was ordered in 2001 by...
AFGHANISTAN
Daily Beast

Taliban Weakness Exposed by Mosque Blast that Kills 50+

Scores of people were killed during Friday prayers when an explosion tore through a Shiite Muslim mosque in northern Afghanistan, just months after the country fell to the Taliban as U.S. troops pulled out. A Taliban police officer told the Associated Press that at least 100 people were injured with...
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
120K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy