Remember the good old days, when a getaway didn’t have to break the bank? Well, we’ve got some great news. An overnight stay at Lonesome Pine, a secluded cabin in Arkansas, is less than $100! It’s not just the low price that’ll take you back in time, though. There’s also the cabin’s lack of Wi-Fi, which means you can truly unplug and unwind!

Don’t let a lack of funds keep you from the getaway you deserve. Simply book a stay at Lonesome Pine in Mena, which is just $79 a night!

Boasting comfy accommodations in a woodsy setting, it’s the perfect place to escape the hustle and bustle of daily life while relaxing in nature.

With tons of wood features and nature-inspired décor, the inside of the cabin is as charmingly rustic as the outside.

Though small, the cabin boasts all the necessities, including a full kitchen. It’s also stocked with cookware, utensils, plates, bowls, cups, linens, and more.

In addition to all the basics, it’s got a few extras, like satellite TV and a fire pit. However, there’s no Wi-Fi or cell phone service – and that’s because the cabin is meant to be provide an “unplugged vacation.”

Between the secluded setting and lack of Wi-Fi and cell service, Lonesome Pine is the perfect place for a quiet retreat!

Are you ready to book a stay at Lonesome Pine? We thought so! Click here to view the original listing on Airbnb, where you can make reservations.

So, did you know about this secluded cabin in Arkansas? Ever stayed overnight at Lonesome Pine? If so, what’d you think? Tell us!

When it comes to secluded cabins in Arkansas, this is just the tip of the iceberg. Click here to read about others that are so remote you’ve probably never heard of them.

The post An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Arkansas Costs Less Than $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State .