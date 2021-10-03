CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Arkansas Costs Less Than $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time

By Daniella DiRienzo
Only In Arkansas
Only In Arkansas
 7 days ago

Remember the good old days, when a getaway didn’t have to break the bank? Well, we’ve got some great news. An overnight stay at Lonesome Pine, a secluded cabin in Arkansas, is less than $100! It’s not just the low price that’ll take you back in time, though. There’s also the cabin’s lack of Wi-Fi, which means you can truly unplug and unwind!

Don’t let a lack of funds keep you from the getaway you deserve. Simply book a stay at Lonesome Pine in Mena, which is just $79 a night!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CT4p0_0cFgMzxt00
Dogwood Ridge Cabins/Facebook

Boasting comfy accommodations in a woodsy setting, it’s the perfect place to escape the hustle and bustle of daily life while relaxing in nature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1evICy_0cFgMzxt00
airbnb.com

With tons of wood features and nature-inspired décor, the inside of the cabin is as charmingly rustic as the outside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cqxl8_0cFgMzxt00
airbnb.com

Though small, the cabin boasts all the necessities, including a full kitchen. It’s also stocked with cookware, utensils, plates, bowls, cups, linens, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPNze_0cFgMzxt00
Dogwood Ridge Cabins/Facebook

In addition to all the basics, it’s got a few extras, like satellite TV and a fire pit. However, there’s no Wi-Fi or cell phone service – and that’s because the cabin is meant to be provide an “unplugged vacation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tFRG3_0cFgMzxt00
Dogwood Ridge Cabins/Facebook

Between the secluded setting and lack of Wi-Fi and cell service, Lonesome Pine is the perfect place for a quiet retreat!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mXAzx_0cFgMzxt00
airbnb.com

Are you ready to book a stay at Lonesome Pine? We thought so! Click here to view the original listing on Airbnb, where you can make reservations.

So, did you know about this secluded cabin in Arkansas? Ever stayed overnight at Lonesome Pine? If so, what’d you think? Tell us!

When it comes to secluded cabins in Arkansas, this is just the tip of the iceberg. Click here to read about others that are so remote you’ve probably never heard of them.

The post An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Arkansas Costs Less Than $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Arkansas

Visit These 3 Haunted Arkansas State Parks At Your Own Risk

Arkansas’ state parks boast natural beauty, a wealth of recreational opportunities, and…ghosts! It’s true; the Arkansas state parks listed below have reputations for being haunted. Over the years, visitors have reported everything from disembodied voices to roaming spirits and other things that go bump in the night. This doesn’t mean these parks should be avoided; it just means you should visit with caution (and, if you scare easily, not alone or after dark).
ARKANSAS STATE
Only In Arkansas

Roll The Windows Down And Take A Drive Down Mount Magazine Scenic Byway In Arkansas

You don’t have to exert tons of energy to enjoy the great outdoors in Arkansas. Instead, you can embark on a leisurely drive along Mount Magazine Scenic Byway! Winding through forests to the top of Mount Magazine, Arkansas’ tallest mountain, it’s a great alternative to a strenuous hike. And if you happen to crave some physical fun along the way, there are plenty of places to pull over for an adventurous detour.
ARKANSAS STATE
Only In Arkansas

Take A Fall Foliage Trail Ride On Horseback At Daystar Horseback Riding In Arkansas

It’s fall, y’all! And now that the season’s officially begun, your seasonal bucket list is likely filling up pretty quickly. However, we’ve got one activity you’ll want to squeeze in – a foliage-filled trail ride on horseback. Offered by Daystar Horseback Riding, it’s the perfect autumn adventure and sure to become an annual tradition.   […] The post Take A Fall Foliage Trail Ride On Horseback At Daystar Horseback Riding In Arkansas appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARKANSAS STATE
Only In Arkansas

Walk Through ¼ Mile Of Rock Formations At Arkansas’ Petit Jean State Park

Of all the great trails in Petit Jean State Park, it’s Bear Cave Trail that truly rocks – and that’s because it’s brimming with rocks! Along the way, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to examine – and even climb on – the massive rock formations that line the trail, making for a hike unlike any […] The post Walk Through ¼ Mile Of Rock Formations At Arkansas’ Petit Jean State Park appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mena, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
State
Arkansas State
Only In Arkansas

One Of The Most Unique Towns In America, Altus Is Perfect For A Day Trip In Arkansas

Want to get a taste of wine country? Or, maybe you’ve been dreaming of a European adventure? Well, you’re in luck. There’s a place right here in Arkansas where you can experience both (and a whole lot more) – and it’s Altus!   Well, what do you think? Are you ready to plan a trip […] The post One Of The Most Unique Towns In America, Altus Is Perfect For A Day Trip In Arkansas appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARKANSAS STATE
Only In Arkansas

The Christmas Lights Road Trip Through Arkansas That’s Nothing Short Of Magical

Welcome to the holiday season, Arkansans. The halls are decked, the lights are bright, and the light displays are—well, they really are stunning. The Christmas lights in Arkansas are so mesmerizing, it’s only right we put some of the best in one road trip, right? This road trip is a compilation – the greatest hits of Arkansas’s coolest light displays that you absolutely need to see this season. You’re going to start at Garvan Woodland Gardens and end at Fayetteville’s Lights of the Ozarks, but those two are just the bookends on a whole stack of holiday awesome. So grab your keys and get your kids and your grandma and your neighbors and pile in the car, because no one should miss these holiday lights in Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
Only In Arkansas

This One-Of-A-Kind Restaurant In Arkansas Is Fun For The Whole Family

Finding a restaurant the whole family will love is a tough task, but it’s not an impossible one. Lucky for you, we already put in the work and found the perfect place for your clan’s next meal out – and it’s Three Chicks Feed, Seed, and Café. The adults will love the great grub and the scenic setting, while the kids are sure to have a ball playing with the resident farm animals. It’s a win-win!
ARKANSAS STATE
Only In Arkansas

Cool Off Under A Waterfall At This Arkansas Hotel

The only thing better than spending a day in close proximity to a waterfall, is spending the night near one – and you can do just that at Longbow Resort! Offering an unforgettable escape, the resort boasts several cabins – all of which incorporate the beautiful Ozark landscape into their interiors and one of which […] The post Cool Off Under A Waterfall At This Arkansas Hotel appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cabin#Dogwood Ridge Cabins
Only In Arkansas

When And Where To Expect Arkansas’ Fall Foliage To Peak This Year

Calling all leaf-peepers! We’ve got some great news. The website Smoky Mountains has created a Fall Foliage Prediction Map, which uses a proprietary algorithm to predict when seasonal hues will appear throughout the U.S. The interactive map takes the guesswork out of determining when fall colors will make their appearance, so you don’t miss a […] The post When And Where To Expect Arkansas’ Fall Foliage To Peak This Year appeared first on Only In Your State.
ENVIRONMENT
Only In Arkansas

Everyone Should Take This Exhilarating Adventure To Some Of Arkansas’ Best Hidden Gems

There’s no shortage of outdoor fun to be had in Arkansas. (It is the Natural State, after all!) However, there’s no denying that one of the best ways to experience the state’s unsurpassed scenic beauty and natural gems is the Pig Trail Scenic Byway. Winding through the Boston and Ozark Mountains, the byway showcases some […] The post Everyone Should Take This Exhilarating Adventure To Some Of Arkansas’ Best Hidden Gems appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Travel
Only In Arkansas

6 Awesome Corn Mazes In Arkansas You Have To Do This Fall

There’s just something glorious about autumn and the upcoming nights of hayrides, delicious cider, and getting lost in a corn maze. Oh yes, for those who want an alternative to the usual jump-scares of a haunted house, there are corn mazes around Arkansas where you enter and hopefully are able to exit without getting too […] The post 6 Awesome Corn Mazes In Arkansas You Have To Do This Fall appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARKANSAS STATE
Only In Arkansas

Mermaid Manor, An Airbnb In Arkansas, Is As Magical As It Sounds

Dubbed “the hottest vacation rental on Lake Hamilton,” Mermaid Manor is the kind of place you have to sea to believe! In addition to tons of under-the-sea nods, the amazing abode boasts all sorts of amenities, including custom furniture, a lakefront locale, and year-round heated pool. Well, what do you think? Are you ready to […] The post Mermaid Manor, An Airbnb In Arkansas, Is As Magical As It Sounds        appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARKANSAS STATE
Only In Arkansas

A Mysterious Woodland Trail In Arkansas Will Take You To The Van Winkle Ruins

Arkansas is full of great trails. It’s also got lots of incredible historic sites. And sometimes, if you’re lucky, you’ll find a place, like the Historic Van Winkle Trail, that combines the two. Offering a history lesson like no other, the short-and-sweet trail leads to the ruins of several buildings from the 19th century. Natural beauty is just as plentiful, making this trek a must-do for outdoor enthusiasts and history buffs.
ARKANSAS STATE
Only In Arkansas

11 Perks That Come Along With Living In Arkansas

There’s a lot to love about living in Arkansas. It’s true! We residents are treated to so many perks. You may have become so accustomed to these perks that you don’t even notice them anymore, but, believe us, there are tons of perks that come along with living in Arkansas. And if you need further […] The post 11 Perks That Come Along With Living In Arkansas appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARKANSAS STATE
Only In Arkansas

This General Store In Arkansas Only Sells American-Made Products And It’s A True Treasure

At one time, American-made products were the norm. That’s no longer the case…at most places. There are exceptions to every rule, and in this case, the exception is American Made General Store. True to its name, the store is stocked with, you guessed it, American-made goods. For more information, call American Made General Store at […] The post This General Store In Arkansas Only Sells American-Made Products And It’s A True Treasure appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARKANSAS STATE
Only In Arkansas

Only In Arkansas

7K+
Followers
487
Post
793K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Arkansas is for people who LOVE the Natural State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy