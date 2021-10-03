CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Millen Sent Future Fox Sports Teammate Howie Long an Ugly Racially Charged Insult When They First Partnered on the Raiders

By Jake Elman
 7 days ago
The then-Los Angeles Raiders envisioned a young, dominant, and fearsome defense when they paired pass-rusher Howie Long and linebacker Matt Millen together in 1981. Millen, a rookie on the 1980 Raiders team that defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 15, knew what the Silver and Black needed on defense. Not only did he have low impressions of Long, but he quickly sent his newest teammate a nasty teammate explaining why he didn’t belong.

Sports
