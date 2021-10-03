CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Florida Costs Around $200 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time

By Marisa Roman
Only In Florida
Only In Florida
 7 days ago

Have your very own slice of history at your fingertips when you visit this fantastic historic cabin in Tallahassee, Florida. With seclusion, privacy, and ultimate relaxation, this Airbnb cabin rental is just what you need to disconnect from city life and reconnect with nature. Plus, that added dose of history makes this rental all the more interesting. Take a load off in this secluded, vintage cabin in Florida.

Spend the night in a historic 19th-century cabin, that has been updated with all of the modern amenities you might need during your stay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rnOnv_0cFgMgRK00
Airbnb Historic Cabin Florida

Situated on 210-acres by Jubilee Blueberry Orchards, guests will have access not only to the cabin but the surrounding area as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13XL1W_0cFgMgRK00
Airbnb Historic Cabin Florida

This 1827 cabin went through a restoration process in 1993 for Lawton Chiles, US Senator and Governor, courtesy of Nick Fallier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ejyJ7_0cFgMgRK00
Airbnb Historic Cabin Florida

Enjoy all of the detail that went into this cabin’s restoration, from the floors to the woodwork, and the handcrafted amenities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o74us_0cFgMgRK00
Airbnb Historic Cabin Florida

Feel like taking a load off? Climb into the claw tub and feel all of your cares and worries melt away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sYIrO_0cFgMgRK00
Airbnb Historic Cabin Florida

This vintage cabin has room for up to four guests comfortably, with two bedrooms and one bathroom. So you can gather up the family for a weekend away, or enjoy a friends-cation out in the woods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36zSJi_0cFgMgRK00
Airbnb Historic Cabin Florida

Guests will be able to enjoy the historical charm behind the cabin but also receive much of the creature comforts of modern living.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CEhFN_0cFgMgRK00
Airbnb Historic Cabin Florida

Plus, it doesn’t hurt that you’ll be situated on 210-acres of the property so that you’ll have nothing but the sounds of the swaying longleaf pines to lull you to sleep.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cJjrU_0cFgMgRK00
Airbnb Historic Cabin Florida

Come enjoy a weekend in this 19th-century cabin in Tallahassee and leave all of your cares and worries behind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HApUV_0cFgMgRK00
Airbnb Historic Cabin Florida

Note: this cabin rental may fluctuate in price depending on the date of your reservation.

So, what do you think about this secluded vintage cabin in Florida? Would you spend a weekend here away from it all? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section! Or, if you’re looking for more information about how to rent this cabin and current availability, then check out the Airbnb rental page here .

The post An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Florida Costs Around $200 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 26

Michael Archer
7d ago

Think I found my next years vacation spot, to get away from people, technology, and back to basics.. Love nature and wildlife....Gods simple pleasures!

Reply(6)
7
Related
Only In Florida

Paddle To The Largest Gathering Of West Indian Manatees In North America Hiding Along The Crystal River In Florida

Anyone familiar with Florida manatees likely already knows that these gentle giants tend to make our warm waters home for the winter every year. While you can head out on canals and into nearby rivers to see for yourself these beautiful, slow-moving creatures, we have a place that you’ll surely spot a sea cow…or a few hundred. During the winter months, Crystal River becomes home to over 300 manatees, making it the largest gathering of West Indian manatees in North America. Ready to take a paddle to see for yourself?
FLORIDA STATE
Only In Florida

The One-Of-A-Kind Trail In Florida With Black Bears And Boardwalks Is Quite The Hike

For many outdoor enthusiasts, the best part about hiking through nature isn’t the exercise, but nature itself. There is a trail in Sanford, Florida that offers up seven miles of pure natural beauty. The Black Bear Wilderness Trail is a loop trail through the Black Bear Wilderness Area that takes hikers along boardwalks over marshes and through the forests. Who knows, you may just spot a black bear along the way.
FLORIDA STATE
Only In Florida

This Haunted Road Trip Will Lead You To The Scariest Places In Florida

Fall is here, and Halloween is right around the corner. If you’re looking for a fun way to spend Halloween, why not try a haunted road trip? We’ve got several of Florida’s most haunted spots mapped out for you, so gas up the car and get ready for some ghost hunting. Who knew all the […] The post This Haunted Road Trip Will Lead You To The Scariest Places In Florida appeared first on Only In Your State.
FLORIDA STATE
Only In Florida

Come Watch Two Of Your Favorite Halloween Movies Outdoors In Florida This October

There is nothing like settling in on a comfy blanket underneath the stars on a warm, Florida night and watching two of the greatest Halloween treasures ever to grace the silver screen. This October, Armature Works in Tampa, Florida will be putting on two free outdoor screenings of fan-favorite films, Hocus Pocus & Scream. The […] The post Come Watch Two Of Your Favorite Halloween Movies Outdoors In Florida This October appeared first on Only In Your State.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Lifestyle
Only In Florida

This Luxury Airbnb In Florida Has An Indoor Basketball Court, Private Bowling Alley, & So Much More

Get ready, Floridians, because your next vacation just got a whole lot sweeter. Nowadays, vacations can be so much more than just renting a hotel by the beach. There are cabins, riverfront teepees, and treehouses that you can rent for a weekend away with the family that will be a vacation you and your family […] The post This Luxury Airbnb In Florida Has An Indoor Basketball Court, Private Bowling Alley, & So Much More appeared first on Only In Your State.
TRAVEL
Only In Florida

St. Augustine, Florida Is Being Called One Of The Best Small Town Vacations In America

It’s no surprise that when a list of some of the best small towns to visit in the United States comes out, Florida is in there somewhere. In Florida, we have so many wonderful small towns to check out from the panhandle to the coast, all the way down to The Keys. Thanks to the […] The post St. Augustine, Florida Is Being Called One Of The Best Small Town Vacations In America appeared first on Only In Your State.
FLORIDA STATE
Only In Florida

The Water Taxi Ride To Rum Bay Restaurant In Florida Is Almost As Fantastic As The Tropical Setting

While there are quite a few restaurants in Florida that offer on-site boat docking, this restaurant on the Gulfside actually provides transportation to and from the restaurant. Rum Bay Restaurant in Florida is west of Punta Gorda and is a tropical-inspired eatery right on the water. But in case you don’t have your own boat […] The post The Water Taxi Ride To Rum Bay Restaurant In Florida Is Almost As Fantastic As The Tropical Setting appeared first on Only In Your State.
FLORIDA STATE
Only In Florida

This Beloved Florida Bakery Has Been Serving Up Sweets For Over A Century

It isn’t every day that you come across a Florida bakery that has been serving the public for over 100 years. Heck, it isn’t common for any restaurant to be open for a century these days! But in Tampa, Florida, there is a bakery that just celebrated a major milestone – 109 years in business. […] The post This Beloved Florida Bakery Has Been Serving Up Sweets For Over A Century appeared first on Only In Your State.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawton Chiles
Only In Florida

This Hidden Library In Florida Also Doubles As A Delicious Brunch Joint

If you’re anything like us, then dining whilst being surrounded by hundreds of books is likely a dream come true. At The Library Restaurant in St. Petersburg, that dream could easily become a reality. Not only is The Library a place where you can sit down with your favorite novel and a cup of hot […] The post This Hidden Library In Florida Also Doubles As A Delicious Brunch Joint appeared first on Only In Your State.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Only In Florida

Come Hike Through The Florida Treasure Known As Hidden Waters Preserve

Ready to disconnect from day-to-day life and disappear into nature in Florida? Then pack your hiking boots and head on over to Hidden Waters Preserve in Eustis. Managed by the Lake County Water Authority, this nature preserve is filled with opportunities to spend the day hiking various trails and seeing tons of wildlife. You don’t […] The post Come Hike Through The Florida Treasure Known As Hidden Waters Preserve appeared first on Only In Your State.
FLORIDA STATE
Only In Florida

The Florida Ghost Town That’s Perfect For An Autumn Day Trip

Using the term “ghost town” can be a bit confusing so let’s clarify right off the bat. Cassadaga, Florida is not a town filled with ghosts walking around living their best lives undetected by the naked eye…or, wait a minute, is it?! If you’re from Florida you might already know about Cassadaga, nicknamed the “Psychic […] The post The Florida Ghost Town That’s Perfect For An Autumn Day Trip appeared first on Only In Your State.
FLORIDA STATE
Only In Florida

Relax And Connect With Nature When You Spend The Night In A Private Farm Barn In Florida

The best thing about getting an Airbnb in Florida is the fact that you can enjoy experiences that you wouldn’t normally have on a day-to-day basis. For instance, this Airbnb rental in Vero Beach allows guests to stay in a private barn studio on an actual farm! Wake up to the sounds of braying horses […] The post Relax And Connect With Nature When You Spend The Night In A Private Farm Barn In Florida appeared first on Only In Your State.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cabin
Only In Florida

This Delightful Outdoor Eatery & Wine Bar In Florida Is An Ethereal Escape From City Life

When you think about dining in Miami, your mind might wander to Latin jazz-filled restaurants, platters of plantains and rice and beans, and rum-based drinks flowing like water. But we have a restaurant and wine bar that is a bit out-of-the-ordinary for Miami. With rare, international wines, cheese boards, and an ethereal garden setting, come check out Lagniappe in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Only In Florida

This Tropical Airbnb In Florida Comes With Its Own Swim-Up Bar

It can feel like summer all year long when you visit this tropical Airbnb rental in Cape Coral, Florida. Called The Palm Breeze, this house features a ton of backyard amenities that will make you feel like you’ve stepped into paradise. Bring the whole family for a weekend away or plan for that long-anticipated girls’ […] The post This Tropical Airbnb In Florida Comes With Its Own Swim-Up Bar appeared first on Only In Your State.
FLORIDA STATE
Only In Florida

Ride The Amtrak Through Some Of Florida’s Best Small Cities For Just $28

There’s nothing like an impromptu day trip excursion, especially when you don’t need to do any of the driving yourself. In Florida, there are plenty of chances to get away for an overnight or a few days, climbing aboard the local Amtrak train. Not only is planning a trip on the Amtrak website extremely easy, […] The post Ride The Amtrak Through Some Of Florida’s Best Small Cities For Just $28 appeared first on Only In Your State.
FLORIDA STATE
Only In Florida

The Exotic Pop Stop In Florida Sells Soda And Snacks From All Over The World

You might familiar with the adorable town of Sebring from the annual soda festival that we have showcased before. But, you might not know, there is a way to enjoy the most delightful soda options all year long. Sebring Soda & Ice Cream Works is a one-of-a-kind shop that features over 300 different soda selections from all over the world. Come take a trip around the globe with homemade ice cream, craft soda, and old-fashioned snacks.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Travel
Only In Florida

Get Lost In These 14 Awesome Corn Mazes In Florida This Fall

It’s that time of year again: time to pick out your Halloween costumes, sip a pumpkin spice latte, and do all the outdoor things you’ve been waiting for cool weather to do. The best corn mazes in Florida are not just a fun fall tradition, they give you the opportunity to visit local farms and […] The post Get Lost In These 14 Awesome Corn Mazes In Florida This Fall appeared first on Only In Your State.
FLORIDA STATE
Only In Florida

People Travel From All Over The State To Attend The Winter Park Autumn Art Festival In Florida

When many people think of autumn in Florida, they might picture cooler weather, fall activities, and festivals that unite the whole state for fun-filled weekends. In fact, in Winter Park, Florida there is a fine arts festival that has been happening for nearly half a century. The 48th Annual Winter Park Autumn Art Festival will be back on October 9 and 10, 2021, and you don’t want to miss this incredible event. Everybody’s welcome!
FLORIDA STATE
Only In Florida

Bob’s Train Is A Circus-Themed Restaurant In Florida That Will Make You Feel Like A Kid Again

There are some restaurants that offer up an experience so much more than just delicious food. Take Bob’s Train in Florida as a great example. This Sarasota hidden gem is a restaurant situated inside four actual train cars! This family-owned and operated restaurant is truly a delight and offers a train and circus-themed dining excursion […] The post Bob’s Train Is A Circus-Themed Restaurant In Florida That Will Make You Feel Like A Kid Again appeared first on Only In Your State.
FLORIDA STATE
Only In Florida

Only In Florida

9K+
Followers
596
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Florida is for people who LOVE the Sunshine State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy