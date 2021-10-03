CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life under the Taliban mirrors Nazi occupation, Afghan residents lament

By Tori Richards, Washington Examiner
Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Taliban's claims of a new and improved ruling class is just a myth as terrorized residents find themselves living out scenes akin to Nazi Germany. Afghans have resorted to selling household items for survival, begging for food, and watching roving bands of Taliban members mete out any justice they see fit without a court of law. The residents now suspiciously eye neighbors and even close friends as possible spies who could instantly spell death at the hands of Taliban guards, the Washington Examiner has learned.

Gazette

Taliban celebrate beheading of police officer in grisly video

EXCLUSIVE — The Taliban beheaded an Afghan local police officer, then chanted praise to their leader while holding the severed head of their victim by his hair in a video posted in a private Taliban chat room. The 36-second video, which was obtained by the Washington Examiner, was posted a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Nazis#Afghans#The Afghan#The Washington Examiner#U S Special Operations
Fox News

Ex-Guantanamo Bay detainee warns America, praises Taliban in chilling video

A former Guantanamo detainee released a video speech in which he praised the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan and threatened "upcoming" attacks against America. Ibrahim al Qosi, 60, pled guilty in 2010 to providing support for terrorism and al Qaeda in exchange for repatriation in 2012. He started to appear in al Qaeda videos just three years after his return.
POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
MILITARY
dailynewsen.com

Happed in Excavators: The 'Wild West' Taliban is returned to Afghanistan

It is not that in Afghanistan there was no death penalty under the previous government. Only that, now that the Taliban have returned to power, the executions return to the public squares and with the same brutality with which they horrified the world more than two decades ago. Between acting Comedously not to scare those who move timidly between scenarios to recognize them, and to terrorize their own to give an example and remember Afghans who commands now, the Taliban are choosing, without a doubt, the two.
WORLD
AFP

Escape hopes dashed for thousands of Afghans at Taliban crossing

Thousands of Afghans trying to escape the misery at home have flocked to their country's southern border with Pakistan, but their attempts to get across have been stopped by the Taliban.  On the other side, their Pakistani counterparts in Chaman were also stopping those attempting to cross.
AFGHANISTAN
IBTimes

Taliban Fighters Hit The Fairground As Afghans Fear For Freedoms

"This is Afghanistan!" a Taliban fighter shouts on a pirate ship ride at a fairground in western Kabul, as his armed comrades cackle and whoop onboard the rickety attraction. With AK-47 and M4 assault rifles strapped to their chests, the soldiers cling to colourful steel benches as they are flung back and forth, their scarves and headdresses flapping in the wind.
LIFESTYLE
Business Insider

Afghans are self-medicating with antidepressants bought on the black market as despair at life under Taliban rule grows

Afghans are traumatized and depressed, and experts say the mental health system is ill-equipped to help them. Sources described how desperate Afghans are self-medicating with antidepressants and anti-anxiety medication. Afghanistan's former health minister told Insider that the country is also facing a looming suicide crisis. "My education is ruined, my...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Associated Press

Taliban issue no-shave order to barbers in Afghan province

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban banned barbershops in a southern Afghanistan province from shaving or trimming beards, claiming their edict is in line with Shariah, or Islamic, law. The order in Helmand province was issued Monday by the provincial Taliban government’s vice and virtue department to barbers in Lashkar...
WORLD
crossroadstoday.com

AP PHOTOS: Life changing under Taliban, just not all at once

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Life in Kabul has changed in the six weeks since the Taliban swept into the Afghan capital — just not all at once. Some things that remain the same: Traffic is back to a noisy, congested snarl. The young men still play cricket and watch traditional wrestling matches in the city’s Chaman-e-Hozari Park. Under their previous rule, the Taliban banned many sports, but so far have not done so this time.
PHOTOGRAPHY
TheConversationCanada

The U.S. occupation of Afghanistan was colonialism that prevented Afghan self-determination

Colonialism — and, more specifically, decolonization — is a sensitive societal issue. Statues have been pulled down so as not to celebrate the legacies of slave traders or politicians deemed offensive; student activists from Canada to South Africa want to rid themselves of Eurocentric reading lists; and museums are wrestling with how to represent African and North American Indigenous Peoples. Read more: National Day for Truth & Reconciliation: Universities and schools must acknowledge how colonial education has reproduced anti-Indigenous racism ...
SOCIETY
dallassun.com

'Taliban want appointments in Afghan missions in Pakistan'

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 28 (ANI): Afghan diplomats in Pakistan have confirmed that the embassy has received a letter signed by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi about the appointments of diplomats in Afghan embassy Islamabad and Peshawar consulate, as per local media. Although Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said he would...
ASIA

