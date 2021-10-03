COLUMN: Murder, he wrote; homicide on the rise

A fight and shooting at a school in Texas left four injured. A 18-year old student shot and injured two people at Timberview High School in Arlington yesterday morning; two others were also injured, and a total of three people were hospitalized, one critically. Police said the victims included three students and an older adult who may be a teacher, and that the violence occurred when the suspect pulled a handgun after an altercation in class. The school went into lockdown as police blasted out an active shooter alert and eventually evacuated students to waiting parents. Police took the suspect into custody about four hours after the shooting, when he turned himself in. Since the beginning of August, there have been 37 shootings at schools, according to the Gun Violence Archive. More from The Trace: The federal government, states, and many school districts are dedicating funds to mental health in the hopes of also curbing violence.

