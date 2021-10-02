Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Demo: How To Easily Defeat Chaos

Chaos can be tough to defeat if you are playing Stranger of Paradise on the Action difficulty, so here’s a guide that will help you easily win the fight. During the first demo of the game, you can end up fighting Chaos Advent. This boss fight occurs at the end of the mission. While there is a new demo available now along with a new mission, Chaos can still be fought again. If you haven’t played the demo before, you will need to fight and defeat Chaos to unlock the second mission.