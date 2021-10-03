Advocating for women’s health
Nearly 75,000 abortions were reported to Historic City News in Florida in 2020, up 4% from the previous year, according to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration. Governor Ron DeSantis ran afoul of some pro-life advocates in his own Republican ranks last year when he did not specifically close abortion clinics — even as many businesses were shut down. However, a significant difference in Florida’s efforts to limit abortions is the makeover in the state and federal courts in the past two years.historiccity.com
Comments / 1