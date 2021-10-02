Final Fantasy XVI Is Nearing Completion, With The Last Parts of Side Quests Being Worked On
Square Enix didn’t show Final Fantasy XVI at Tokyo Game Show 2021, but the game’s producer, Naoki Yoshida did give an update in a recent interview. Hironobu Sakaguchi is the father of the Final Fantasy series. He was behind the beloved franchise until Final Fantasy X and then departed Square Enix. He recently hosted the Final Fantasy XIV director and producer of Final Fantasy XVI, Naoki Yoshida for an interview.twistedvoxel.com
