Final Fantasy XVI Is Nearing Completion, With The Last Parts of Side Quests Being Worked On

By Greg Martin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix didn’t show Final Fantasy XVI at Tokyo Game Show 2021, but the game’s producer, Naoki Yoshida did give an update in a recent interview. Hironobu Sakaguchi is the father of the Final Fantasy series. He was behind the beloved franchise until Final Fantasy X and then departed Square Enix. He recently hosted the Final Fantasy XIV director and producer of Final Fantasy XVI, Naoki Yoshida for an interview.

