PS Now October 2021 Lineup Reportedly Includes The Last of Us Part 2
PS Now October 2021 lineup will be officially confirmed next month, but the store is already showing some of the games including The Last of Us Part 2. While Sony has been reluctant to bring their first-party games to PS Now, especially the ones that have been released recently, it appears that they are slowly relaxing this rule and could be bringing more of their first-party games to the subscription service.twistedvoxel.com
