Georgia’s dominance continues: Behind numbers of wins against Arkansas, Vanderbilt
The beat goes on for Georgia. The No. 2 Bulldogs welcomed No. 8 Arkansas to Sanford Stadium, and for the second straight game, held an SEC opponent scoreless in a 37-0 win. Georgia might not be the reigning national champion, but the Bulldogs are making a case to be No. 1. They are the first SEC team since the 2018 Crimson Tide to shutout conference foes in back-to-back games and the first SEC team since the 2011 Bulldogs to hold their conference opponents to 10 or fewer first downs.
