NFL

Preview, predictions, what to watch for

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 7 days ago

An inside look at Sunday’s Jets-Titans Week 4 matchup in at MetLife Stadium:. Titans running back Derrick Henry vs. the Jets defense. You don’t have to be a football genius to figure out who makes the Titans go. Henry is a 6-foot-3, 247-pound beast who has 4.5 time and a wicked stiff-arm. Henry leads the NFL in rushing with 353 yards and is the two-time defending rushing champion. In his past two games, he has 381 total yards (295 rushing, 86 receiving). The Jets have no chance in this game if they can’t slow Henry down.

