CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Discovery and Disney – Same Day Release For Gaurav Chopra

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile most actors are awaiting shoots, shuffling between gym and home, actor Gaurav Chopra has dual reason to celebrate. Two of his projects see the light of the day together. And both projects are as diverse as ever. While the first is a Disney Fantasy-Adventure Jungle Cruise that sees Chopra as the voice of Dwayne Johnson, the second is a Discovery show, Discovery Heritage trails — One District One Product, where Chopra, a former design student, attempts to rediscover and revive the old dying crafts of India. Jungle Cruise is Disney choosing him again. Chopra was earlier the voice of Thor through the Thor series.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Den of Geek

Disney+ New Releases: October 2021

Thank goodness it’s Halloween. Now we can finally stop pretending that anything matters other than the spooky-ookies! With its list of new releases for October 2021, Disney+ certainly isn’t pretending. Halloween looms large on Disney+ this month. It all starts with LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales on Oct. 1. This...
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Disney Releases Releases New Encanto Trailer

Today, Disney released the full Encanto trailer. The trailer promises Disney’s signature energetic tone and colorful visuals with catchy music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Encanto will be Miranda’s second collaboration with Disney, as he previously made songs for Moana. However, the film will mark a slight shift in tone, as this will be Disney’s first foray into magical realism.
MOVIES
cgmagonline.com

Celebrate Disney+ Day on November 12th with New Premieres

Disney+ is celebrating its two-year anniversary in a big way with a global celebration happening on November 12th, the day the service first launched in 2019, which the company is calling Disney+ Day. Disney+ subscribers can expect new content releases across the company’s many brands which include Disney, Pixar, Marvel,...
MOVIES
Deseret News

Disney+ just released this surprise ‘Star Wars’ series

Disney+ decided to drop a little “Star Wars” surprise this week, releasing the new series “Star Wars: Galaxy of Sounds.”. The series includes sonic and visual poems that celebrate the work of Skywalker Sound and Lucasfilm. Each episode has a different theme, highlighting a different aspect of editing and sound compared to other episodes.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
perfumerflavorist.com

Disney Releases Alice in Wonderland Candle

Disney is celebrating the 70th anniversary of Alice in Wonderland with a collection that includes a 10 oz gardenia-scented wax candle, featuring archival art by Disney artist, Mary Blair. The candle set also includes the Garden of Live Flowers, a reference to the film. The Alice in Wonderland by Mary...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on Disney+: ‘Black Widow,’ The Muppets and ‘LEGO Star Wars’

It’s a busy month at Disney+, especially for familiar characters enjoying Halloween-themed adventures (sometimes in a galaxy far, far away). October also sees the arrival of a big MCU title, a documentary about a pioneering explorer, and some peeks behind the Disney curtain. But first, can The Force stand up to things that go bump in the night? Buy:Disney Bundle Ad-Free Dealat$13.99 Watch everything for free with a subscription to Disney+. A Disney+ subscription costs $7.99/month. Your best deal is to grab the Disney Bundle, which gets you access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for just $13 (with ads). The ad-free Disney...
MOVIES
PopSugar

Beyoncé's Black Velvet Gown Took 10 Days to Make, and Boy, Was It Worth the Wait

Beyoncé joined her husband, producer JAY-Z, at the London premiere of Netflix's The Harder They Fall, although she couldn't be spotted on the red carpet. Nevertheless, the multihyphenate posed for photos for her stylists K.J. Moody and Marni Senofonte, showing off her custom velvet gown from every angle. The look was crafted over the course of 10 full days by Albanian fashion brand Valdrin Sahiti and is made from silk and velvet fabric with Lycra on the interior corset. The team posted a shot of Bey in the final look on Instagram, referring to it as her favorite black dress — so unsurprisingly, it seems like she had her pick from many. "Dressing an icon is not about the dress, it's about the sparkle in her eyes while wearing your creation," Valdrin Sahiti told POPSUGAR of the collaboration. The outfit was complete with simple black sandals, a crystalized Judith Leiber clutch, sunglasses, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. (Her pear drop earrings were 21 carats alone, but she also accessorized with two diamond rings from her go-to red carpet jeweler.) Ahead, click through Beyoncé's pictures once more to see just how brilliantly this gown flattered her curves, and enjoy a sketch from the brand, in which you can see just how well-defined the lines on this design truly are.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Nift
Black Enterprise

‘Black Panther’ Actress Letitia Wright Reportedly Fired Her U.S. PR Team After Receiving Backlash Over Her COVID Vaccine Stance

Despite playing a scientist in Black Panther, actress Letitia Wright is under fire for her stance on the COVID-19 vaccine. According to The Hollywood Reporter, new details claim Wright fired her U.S. public relations team after she faced backlash for the skepticism she expressed over COVID-19 vaccines. In December 2020, Wright made headlines after posting a video that questioned the vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HollywoodLife

Christopher Meloni’s Wife: Everything To Know About Sherman Williams & Their 26 Year Marriage

Christopher Meloni has become a memorable TV icon over the years, but who is his wife? Learn that and more, here. Although Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Christopher Meloni, 60, has risen to great Hollywood heights, there’s one thing that’s kept him grounded: his wife of 26 years, Doris Sherman Williams, 61. Below we take a closer look at the interesting story behind the lovebirds’ long-standing partnership and see how Christopher celebrates life with his wife and kids.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Britney Spears's teenage sons seen in incredibly rare photo - and WOW!

Gemma Strong Britney Spears’s teenage sons Jayden and Preston are seen in very rare photograph - and they are so big. Britney Spears's two sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, are all grown up! The teenagers appeared in a rare social media post at the weekend as they spent time with their father, Kevin Federline.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
Indiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in October 2021

There’s a lot of decent stuff hitting Netflix in October: “Leon: The Professional,” “As Good as It Gets,” “A Knight’s Tale,” “Ghost.” But “decent” doesn’t cut it with IndieWire. There are also some outstanding titles coming to the service this month, and those are the ones we’re highlighting below. That...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Dear White People executive producer Jaclyn Moore says she's "done" with Netflix over Dave Chappelle's transphobic jokes

Chappelle's The Closer special has been called out by GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition for "ridiculing trans people." In the special, Chappelle defends J.K. Rowling for her "TERF" (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) views -- also declaring himself "TERF" -- and references criticism for his transphobic jokes in previous Netflix specials. Wednesday night, Moore, an executive producer on Netflix’s Dear White People who is transgender, tweeted “I’m done” in response to Chappelle's special. “I love so many of the people I’ve worked with at Netflix. Brilliant people and executives who have been collaborative and fought for important art,” she said. “But I’ve been thrown against walls because, ‘I’m not a ‘real’ woman.’ I’ve had beer bottles thrown at me.” Moore added: "I told the story of my transition for @netflix and @most's Pride week. It's a network that's been my home on @DearWhitePeople. I've loved working there. I will not work with them as long as they continue to put out and profit from blatantly and dangerously transphobic content." In a thread containing dozens of tweets, Terra Field, a programmer who works for Netflix and is trans herself, explained her problem with Chappelle’s statements. “Yesterday we launched another Chappelle special where he attacks the trans community, and the very validity of transness – all while trying to pit us against other marginalized groups,” Field tweeted Wednesday. “You’re going to hear a lot of talk about “offense”. We are not offended...Being trans is actually pretty funny, if you’re someone who actually knows about the subject matter. How could volunteering for a second puberty *not* be funny? That isn’t what he is doing though. Our existence is ‘funny’ to him – and when we object to his harm, we’re ‘offended.'”
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Jayda Cheaves Explains Video of Awkward LL Cool J Encounter at BET Hip Hop Awards

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Twitter had a field day with a video that surfaced from the BET Hip Hop Awards this week showing Jayda Cheaves leaving LL Cool J hanging after he went to shake her hand.
HIP HOP
HOLAUSA

Princess Charlene of Monaco to undergo ‘final operation’

Princess Charlene of Monaco underwent her “final operation” in South Africa on Friday. In a statement, the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa said, “Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco will be placed under general anaesthetics for her final procedure taking place today.”. “The Princess Charlene of Monaco...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy