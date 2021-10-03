Discovery and Disney – Same Day Release For Gaurav Chopra
While most actors are awaiting shoots, shuffling between gym and home, actor Gaurav Chopra has dual reason to celebrate. Two of his projects see the light of the day together. And both projects are as diverse as ever. While the first is a Disney Fantasy-Adventure Jungle Cruise that sees Chopra as the voice of Dwayne Johnson, the second is a Discovery show, Discovery Heritage trails — One District One Product, where Chopra, a former design student, attempts to rediscover and revive the old dying crafts of India. Jungle Cruise is Disney choosing him again. Chopra was earlier the voice of Thor through the Thor series.talesbuzz.com
Comments / 0