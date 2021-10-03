Hopkinsville man charged with arson following fire on Early Drive

The Hopkinsville Police Department is investigating a fire that began in a structure on Early Drive Saturday night as arson and an individual has been arrested. According to the Hopkinsville police report, officers responded to a residence on Early Drive around 9:20 p.m. for reports of a fire that was thought to be intentionally set. The structure was identified as a Pennyroyal Mental Health crisis house and during the investigation, 22-year-old Brandon Seeley of Hopkinsville allegedly told police he had started the fire on purpose.