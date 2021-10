Anna van der Breggen rode her final race Saturday in the elite women's road race at the UCI Road World Championships. It signalled the end for one of the giants of the sport with an impressive palmares that includes the Olympic Games road race gold medal in 2016, the Road World Championships in 2018 and 2020, a record consecutive seven wins at Flèche Wallonne, four overall titles at the Giro d'Italia Donne and the list goes on.

