How to watch, listen, stream Jets vs. Titans in Week 4

By Tyler Calvaruso
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TQa5V_0cFgIli700

The Jets are just hours away from kicking off their Week 4 matchup with the Titans.

New York and Tennessee are trending in different directions after the first three games of the season. The Jets are 0-3 and dead last in the AFC East, while the Titans sit atop the AFC South standings with a 2-1 record.

Here is how you can watch and listen to New York’s Week 4 clash with Tennessee.

Game Information

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets

Sunday, Oct. 3, 1 p.m. ET

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Streaming:

FuboTV (try it free)

Television channels:

WCBS

Radio:

New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7.

Jets Radio Network

Ocean, NJ: WCHR – 105.7 FM

Rochester, NY: WHTK – 107.3 FM/1280 AM

Albany, NY: WTMM – 104.5 FM

Comments / 0

