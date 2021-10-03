UFC Vegas 38 results: Biggest winners, loser for ‘Santos vs Walker’ last night

After an epic UFC 266 pay-per-view, the UFC is back at the Apex this weekend. A pivotal light heavyweight fight takes place between former title challenger, and No. 5 ranked Thiago Santos and No. 10 ranked Johnny Walker. Santos is on a three-fight losing streak and is in desperate need of a win. Walker snapped his own losing streak in his last fight and is looking to crack the top five. We have some Brazilian on Brazilian violence this weekend, however, if you look past the main event, there are some under-the-radar storylines.

UFC ・ 9 DAYS AGO