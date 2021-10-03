UFC Vegas 38 results: Biggest winners, loser for ‘Santos vs Walker’ last night
UFC Vegas 38 went down last night (Sat., Oct. 2, 2021) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, with Thiago Santos getting back on the winning track after earning a unanimous decision win over Johnny Walker (see it again here). The co-main event fight between Kevin Holland and Kyle Daukaus ended in a “No Contest” after an inadvertent clash of heads sent “Trail Blazer” crashing to the canvas. Though Daukaus wound up submitting Holland a few moments later, UFC officials opted to overturn the win after seeing the replay (complete details here).www.mmamania.com
Comments / 0