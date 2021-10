Ever since moving into District 26-6A, San Marcos has had to adjust to playing teams at a higher level. Many of the teams in the Austin area have been known to be powerhouses for years — including Lake Travis and Austin High — who are both ranked in the 6A top 25. The Lady Rattlers have had to modify not only their level of play, but their mentality as well. There have been crucial moments in recent matches where they got too nervous and ended up making uncharacteristic mistakes that led them to drop pivotal sets and, eventually, the game.

