Bundesliga Left-Back Admits Declining Man City Approach – Player Insists He Would ‘Turn It Down’ Again

Netz, who is one of Germany’s exciting upcoming prospects making their way into the Bundesliga, joined the Monchengladbach based club from Hertha BSC in August in a deal worth €4 million.

The talented young left-back made his senior debut with Hertha BSC back in January aged just 17 years and seven months, making 15 appearances for his old outfit before his eye-catching move across the country.

The 5’11 defender has made five appearances for his new club so far, with four of them in the starting eleven, and has repaid the trust of his manager with a solo assist.

Speaking to German media outlet BILD, the 18-year-old has made a shocking revelation, disclosing the fact that he rejected an approach from Manchester City when the English giants were keen for his services three years ago.

“I think it’s nonsense to switch to Manchester City at such a young age. Even if I were to get another offer now, I would turn it down. I have a clear plan, and it’s simply too early for the Premier League,” the youngster stated.

However, news of this rejection needs to be taken with a pinch of salt, with the Manchester club most definitely making an approach for the then 15-year-old Netz with a view of integrating him in the City Football Academy for further development rather than a first-team role.

City are well known for their vast network of sister clubs under the City Football Group umbrella and are in the news rather regularly for acquiring the best emerging talents from around the world for further development.

For now, the German under-19 international seems to be following a tailored and steady path into the upper echelons of the football pyramid and accepts that he is still far away from being a Premier League footballer.

“It’s important for me to play for Borussia, to gain experience and to develop steadily. Then we will see what happens in a few years,” he told BILD newspaper.

With the 18-year-old determined to stick to a development plan in Germany, the player will likely have to wait for Premier League action for some more time, but has surely risked the chances of becoming a future Manchester City player.

Meanwhile, City look to have moved on from the German youngster and ultimately signed the exciting Josh Wilson-Esbrand from West Ham back in 2019. The young Englishman has recently made an impressive first-team debut in the Carabao Cup third round, and continues to feature on City's first-team bench.

