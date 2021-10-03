CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stats from Auburn's 24-19 win over LSU

By JD McCarthy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Scoring

LSU had a 91 yard touchdown drive on their first possession of the game as Kayshon Boutte caught three passes for 91 yards, including a 55-yard game and a 31-yard touchdown. The Bayou Bengals kicked field goals on their next two drives to take a 13-0 lead.

Bo Nix got Auburn back in the game with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off by an incredible touchdown pass from Nix to Tyler Fromm.

Auburn was able to make it a 13-10 game on their final possession thanks to some more scrambling by Nix and a 49-yard field goal from Anders Carlson.

LSU opened the second half with two field goals to take a 19-10 lead. Auburn answered with a 75-yard drive that was capped off by a 5-yard touchdown run by Nix.

Auburn took a 24-19 lead with 3:11 remainiing in the game on a one-yard touchdown run by Jarquez Hunter.

Team Stats

Total yards: AU 433, LSU 354

Passing yards: AU 255, LSU 325

Rushing yards: AU 178, LSU 29

First downs: AU 24, LSU 19

Third downs: AU 7-16, LSU 5-16

Sacks: AU 3, LSU 0

Tackles for loss: AU 3, LSU 2

Penalties: AU 5-55, LSU 6-50

Individual Stats

Bo Nix: 23 of 44, 255 yards and one touchdown, 12 rushes for 74 yards and one touchdown

T.J. Finley: 0 of 3

Jarquez Hunter: 6 carries for 80 yards and one touchdown, 1 catch for 10 yards

Tank Bigsby: 9 carries for 27 yards, 1 catch for 6 yards

Shaun Shivers: 5 catches for 38 yards

Demetris Robertson: 6 catches for 60 yards

John Samuel Shenker: 4 catches for 67 yards

Tyler Fromm: 3 catches for 40 yards and one touchdown

Kobe Hudson: 1 catch for 20 yards

Shedrick Jackson: 1 catch for 7 yards

Ze’Vian Capers: 1 catch for 7 yards

The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
LSUSports.net

Auburn Comes Back to Defeat LSU, 24-19

BATON ROUGE — Auburn scored 14 fourth-quarter points to defeat LSU in Tiger Stadium for the first time since 1999, 24-19, on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. Auburn (4-1, 1-0 SEC) used an 11-play, 92-yard fourth-quarter drive to take its first lead of the game with 3:11 to play. Running back Jarquez Hunter, who had a 44-yard run on the drive, scored from 1 yard to give Auburn a 24-19 lead.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Scarlet Nation

LSU leaves door open, loses to Auburn late, 24-19, to end home streak

LSU had one opportunity after another to blow Saturday's game open and slam the barn door on visiting Auburn once again. Instead, each slipped away, like quarterback Bo Nix had, one too many times. And Auburn upended LSU in Tiger Stadium, 24-19, for the first time since 1999. "Very disappointing...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
Person
Anders Carlson
theadvocate.com

Auburn 24, LSU 19: Check out a summary of how they scored

LSU 7 6 6 0 — 19 First quarter. LSU: Kayshon Boutte 31 pass from Max Johnson at 6:33 (Cade York kick). DRIVE: 8 plays, 91 yards, 5:25. KEY PLAYS: On LSU's first offensive snap, Johnson 55-yard pass to Boutte to hte Auburn 36. Johnson 7-yard pass to Brian Thomas Jr. on third-and-2 to the 21 keeps the drive alive. After a 13-yard pass to Boutte, a bad snap on first-and-goal loses 22 yards and sets up the touchdown on the next play. LSU 7, AUBURN 0.
FOOTBALL
1037thegame.com

Tigers Gamer: Death Valley Goes Silent as LSU Falls to Auburn 24-19

BATON ROUGE – Jaquez Hunter’s one yard touchdown run with 3:11 remaining was the difference as No. 22 Auburn came into Death Valley and walked out with a 24-19 victory. Bo Nix threw for 255 yards and a score, and ran for 74 yards and another in leading Auburn to its first win in Baton Rouge since 1999.
BATON ROUGE, LA
collegeandmagnolia.com

SNAP JUDGMENTS: #22 Auburn 24, LSU 19

Auburn broke the streak in Tiger Stadium last night/this morning with a 24-19 comeback victory during which they got down 13-0, and somehow allowed 122 yards of offense on the first drive for LSU. Fortunes changed, Bo Nix became an Auburn mythical figure, and Bryan Harsin got the biggest win of his young tenure. What did we think about the game in the wee hours of the morning? Let’s see.
AUBURN, AL
wbrz.com

LSU football gives up late lead to Auburn, loses 24-19

LSU falls to 2-2 (1-1 SEC) on the season while Auburn improves to 4-1 (1-0 SEC) with the outcome. The visiting Tigers cashed in on LSU's lack of a run game and hung around despite LSU starting strong and leading the game 13-0 at one point. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Capers#American Football#The Bayou Bengals
AL.com

Rewinding Auburn’s thrilling 24-19 win against LSU

For the first time in 22 years, Auburn won in Tiger Stadium. Thanks to a big-time performance from Bo Nix, No. 23 Auburn rallied for a thrilling 24-19 comeback victory against LSU, snapping a 10-game losing streak in Baton Rouge, La. Nix threw for 255 yards, ran for another 74...
AUBURN, AL
newsbrig.com

Five takeaways from LSU’s embarrassing loss to Auburn

The game lived up to the hype of the LSU-Auburn matchup that we have seen over the years. Would the home team get redemption or would War Eagle snap the streak?. It was a tale of two different halves for the LSU football team. They held two different two-score leads in this game. They were up on Auburn 13-0 in the first half, then again 19-10 early in the fourth quarter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

‘It never goes away’: Auburn’s run game overcomes early struggles, delivers win at LSU

Bryan Harsin knew it was only a matter of time. For much of the night in Tiger Stadium, Auburn leaned on Bo Nix — both his arm and his legs. The Auburn quarterback attempted 34 passes and was the team’s leading rusher by the beginning of the fourth quarter, when the team drew within two of LSU on Nix’s 5-yard touchdown run with 14:16 to play. Auburn’s traditional run game, which ranked ninth nationally entering the week, was nonexistent.
AUBURN, AL
WWL-AMFM

Good, bad and ugly from LSU's loss to Auburn: Offense shut off in Tiger Bowl

All of LSU’s flaws and weaknesses were exposed in an ugly second half and loss to Auburn Saturday evening. The Tigers led 19-10 at the end of the third quarter, but were shut out in the final frame and fell 24-19. LSU’s inability to find a running game and lack of efficiency in the red zone were two key factors that fueled LSU’s first loss to Auburn in Tiger Stadium since 1999.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yellowhammer News

Auburn ends losing streak in Baton Rouge, defeats LSU 24-19

The Auburn Tigers traveled to LSU and delivered a performance that everyone associated with the program needed. For the first time since 1999, Auburn went to Baton Rouge and came away with a win. The 24-19 victory ends a losing streak that dates back to Tommy Tuberville’s first trip to...
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Auburn football: Was LSU win Bo Nix’s best of his career?

Saturday night saw a spectacular series of near-sacks become big plays for Auburn football QB Bo Nix. We knew Nix was mobile, but nobody thought he had that in him. Evading several tacklers scurrying from sideline to sideline, Nix overcame shoddy OL play to turn in one of the most memorable performances from a personal standpoint in his three-year career on the Plains.
AUBURN, AL
CBS Tampa

‘This Is Going To Be Georgia’s First Real Tough Road Test’: Adam Zucker Previews #2 Georgia Vs #18 Auburn, Plus 6 Other Games

(CBS Local Sports) – College football rolls along this week with a great slate of games across CBS and CBS Sports Network. CBS’ Matt Weiss spoke to CBS Sports’ Adam Zucker about this week’s matchups including a clash of top 25 teams with Georgia and Auburn plus the number one team in the country, Alabama, heading to College Station to lock horns with the Aggies. #2 Georgia at #18 Auburn: Saturday, October 9, 3:30pm ET on CBS “It’s Georgia-Auburn and because it’s at Jordan-Hare Stadium, you never know what might happen. We enjoyed watching the prayer from a few years back on our...
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

The night Alabama’s dynasty died

It was well after midnight in Bryant-Denny Stadium and the laptop keyboards were rattling. For four hours and five minutes the night of Sept. 19, 2015, and into the following morning, Alabama and Ole Miss played one of the strangest college football games in memory -- fluke plays, crazy turnovers and rule-bending touchdowns led to perhaps the pinnacle of the Hugh Freeze experience. His brand of chaos slipped out of Tuscaloosa with a 43-37 win that, paired with the previous October’s upset in Oxford, gave Ole Miss consecutive wins over Alabama for the first time in program history.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
