Atlanta United is looking to bounce back from a 1-0 loss to Philadelphia on the weekend. The 5-Stripes had their three-match winning streak halted by a tough Union side. Inter Miami has lost two matches in a row at home by a combined score of 9-1. Both teams are battling for a position in the Eastern Conference playoffs, giving the match on Wednesday some extra importance. Atlanta is just one point under the playoff line, while Miami already finds itself five points below the line with only eight matches left to play. Let’s take a look at the Tools to the Match presented by The Home Depot.

MLS ・ 11 DAYS AGO