The divorce of Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers has become such a public spectacle, so much so that it could impact the entire NBA. The NBA has been a star-driven league for quite some time. With a singular player possessing the ability to change the franchise’s direction, it is no surprise why. More than any other professional sports league, the NBA thrives on the drama connected to its players. While the NBA is entertainment at the end of the day, there is a real argument that the “soap opera” aspect of the league takes away from the sport itself.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO