Michigan State coach Mel Tucker is focused on the road ahead despite perfect start

Michigan State will roll into Week 7 with bowl eligibility locked up, but Mel Tucker and the Spartans are far from satisfied. On Saturday, it was another huge performance from Kenneth Walker III – combined with some big plays in the passing game – that drove Michigan State to a 31-13 win over Rutgers. Walker finished with 233 yards rushing and a 94-yard touchdown against the Scarlet Knights. Jalen Nailor also had a day with 5 catches for 221 yards and 3 long touchdowns.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO