Michigan State coach Mel Tucker is focused on the road ahead despite perfect start
It was nothing short of a dominating performance tonight in East Lansing on Homecoming night. The Michigan State Spartans improved to a perfect 5-0 on the 2021 season, manhandling Eastern Kentucky by a 48-31 final score on the backs of an electric performance from wideout Jayden Reed. He was responsible for two touchdowns on the night, including returning a punt 88 yards on the first offensive possession of the evening.detroitsportsnation.com
