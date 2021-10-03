CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker is focused on the road ahead despite perfect start

By Michael Whitaker
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It was nothing short of a dominating performance tonight in East Lansing on Homecoming night. The Michigan State Spartans improved to a perfect 5-0 on the 2021 season, manhandling Eastern Kentucky by a 48-31 final score on the backs of an electric performance from wideout Jayden Reed. He was responsible for two touchdowns on the night, including returning a punt 88 yards on the first offensive possession of the evening.

