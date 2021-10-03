Previously Missing 2-Year-Old Boy Byron Harris Jr. Found Safe, Police Arrest Suspect

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 2-year-old boy has been found safe this morning after being reported missing, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Byron Harris Jr. was thought to have been at special risk of harm or injury after last being seen in Braddock Borough on Saturday morning.

Harris was believed to be in the care of his mother’s boyfriend, 36-year-old Xavier Brown from Braddock, who was found to have a warrant out for his arrest for violation of his parole.

Brown and Harris were found at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday morning at a home in the 20 block of Uxor Way in the South Side.

Harris was unharmed, Brown was arrested and charged with interference with the custody of a child, concealing the whereabouts of a child, and kidnapping.

He is currently housed inside the Allegheny County Jail.

Pennsylvania State Police had asked for the public’s help in locating the missing 2-year-old boy and, once he had been found, thanked the public for their assistance.