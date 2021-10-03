Wayne State College kids create films based on Japanese proverbs and 'Star Wars' on a $1,000 budget

WAYNE, Neb. -- Stop the presses! Did you hear about the "Star Wars" sequel that cost around $100 to make?. Disclaimer: "The Adventures of Mara Jade: A Star Wars Fan Film" -- revolving around the wife of Luke Skywalker and the search for a Jedi-protected child -- is only seven minutes in length. But the short film was quite ambitious by the standards set by Wayne State College (WSC) electronic media and film program students.