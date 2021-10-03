Opinion: Back to school in Greenwich: The new normal

We are wrapping up our first month of the new school year. Last year at this time, we wrote a letter titled, “Greenwich BOE reviews plans for a different kind of school year.” At the time, we were all happy to be able to get our students back to school while so many other districts did not. While we have not bid farewell to the pandemic as quickly as we all hoped, a year later we have opened our schools with a renewed sense of optimism and some notable progress.