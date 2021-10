STATEN ISLAND N.Y. -- On Friday, PS 78 and Stop and Shop held a ribbon cutting ceremony in the courtyard of the school to celebrate the opening of the school’s food pantry. The school, located at 35 Hill St. in the Stapleton community, is one of Stop and Shop’s many school pantries across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, but this is the first to be opened on Staten Island.

